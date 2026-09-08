Commitment to Helping Communities Thrive: DaVita Community Care Report 2025

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / DaVita's care network reaches people in every corner of the U.S. as well as 14 countries around the world. In every community the comprehensive kidney care provider touches, DaVita extends beyond offering outstanding healthcare services to give back and promote kidney health.

How does DaVita work with the American Diabetes Association?

Chronic kidney disease is common in people with both type 1 and type 2 diabetes and can lead to kidney problems. Our ongoing collaboration with the American Diabetes Association (ADA) is one way we work to bring kidney health education to the population for whom it matters most.

In 2025 we're proud to have:

Provided multi-language educational content about kidney disease prevention and management to more than 757,000 individuals.

Enhanced diabetes education for 150 DaVita dietitians, nurse practitioners and registered nurses through ADA Professional Memberships. These professionals grew their skills and credentials by completing continuing education credits or performing acts of service with the ADA.

Find more information about our work with the ADA here.

What is the DaVita Community Health Experience?

In 2025 we reimagined our DaVita Health Tour to create a new event titled the Community Health Experience. We partnered with community organizations such as the American Diabetes Association, the YMCA and local nonprofits in Orlando, Houston and Los Angeles to provide free kidney health screening and education for at-risk communities.

The Community Health Experience screened more than 1,200 individuals for kidney disease - doubling our impact from 2024. Our community-led approach focused on early detection and prevention, helping to shift healthcare toward long-term well-being and aiming to reduce future need for costly interventions or treatments.

83% of program participants were black or Hispanic. Of those screened, 18% were at risk for kidney disease and 66% had hypertension. DaVita teammates rolled up their sleeves to make the initiative possible contributing more than 1,600 volunteer hours.

Learn more about the Community Health Experience here.

How do DaVita teammates get involved?

We exceeded our 5-year, 125,000-hour teammate volunteerism goal, with teammates logging 218,000+ hours of their time since 2021.

In just one example of our 2025 efforts, DaVita launched its first-ever Caring Across Communities in California, a statewide mobilization of volunteers. Through the new initiative nearly 600 teammates contributed more than 560 volunteer hours with 29 nonprofits in November 2025.

70,000+ hours volunteered by DaVita teammates in 2025

What is the DaVita Giving Foundation?

In alignment with our caring ethos and larger community goals, the DaVita Giving Foundation is another way we work to extend the reach of our positive influence on human health.

New in 2025, the DaVita Giving Foundation made a four-year commitment of $1M to KaBoom! , the national nonprofit that works to create equal access to playspaces. In its first year, DaVita teammates participated in DaVita Recess to build a new playspace at the Boys & Girls Club of Central Florida.

Over the last two years of a three-year grant to Western Governors University's (WGU) Michael O. Leavitt School of Health, the foundation continued to award scholarships to nursing students in Start Early, a program co-created by DaVita Inc. and WGU to help increase nursing degree completion. To date, the vast majority of scholarship recipients have persisted in their degree program or graduated. Learn more about the partnership here.

In its second year of support from the foundation, the National Kidney Foundation's PEERs Program grew by 483 new mentees and 39 new mentors .

Through support from the foundation, the Food is Medicine Coalition provided 23,000+ medically tailored meals to people with food insecurity and medical nutrition needs in 2025, including individuals living with end stage kidney disease.

What is Bridge of Life?

Bridge of Life (BOL) plays a key role in our unwavering pursuit of a healthier tomorrow for communities around the world. BOL is an independent 501(c)(3) public charity founded by DaVita Inc. and fueled in part by the volunteer efforts of thousands of DaVita teammates. We work with BOL to help strengthen healthcare globally through sustainable programs that treat and prevent chronic disease.

In 2025, thousands of DaVita teammates joined together to raise funds and gather supplies to help improve kidney care in resource-poor countries around the globe. With support from DaVita volunteers, Bridge of Life also leads multiple international service trips with programs ranging from preventive health outreach and education to kidney disease treatment to high-impact training for community health workers. Learn more about Bridge of Life here.

In 2025, more than 9,400 DaVita teammates and family members gave their time and talents to Bridge of Life, logging more than 22,100 volunteer hours.

2025 BOL Global Impact Highlights

4,700+ people received free health screenings across six countries focusing on chronic kidney disease and its root causes like hypertension and diabetes, along with critical kidney health education. Our biggest year yet!

300+ high-risk individuals received ongoing support including health education, health testing, exercise classes and nutrition.

300+ dialysis clinicians and technicians across nine countries received training to strengthen the quality of care to thousands of patients worldwide. In 2025, more than 9,400 DaVita teammates and family members gave their time and talents to Bridge of Life, logging more than 22,100 volunteer hours.

Direct impacts in specific communities included installing 10 dialysis machines in a Mongolian clinic and advancing preparations for the first-ever dialysis clinic in the Kingdom of Tonga.

BOL Nepal CKD Prevention Service Trip

DaVita teammates carried their commitment to chronic kidney disease (CKD) prevention beyond borders by partnering with Bridge of Life. In Nepal, six DaVita volunteers worked alongside local clinicians and the Nepal Kidney Foundation, screening many people who traveled hours just for the chance to learn about their health. Together, we delivered screenings, health education, and referrals, building bridges between communities and the care everyone deserves.

"The project in Nepal reinforced for me that true health equity means meeting people where they are, addressing barriers such as cost, distance and awareness, and empowering communities through health education and sustainable support." - DaVita Bridge of Life Volunteer

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SOURCE: DaVita

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/commitment-to-helping-communities-thrive-davita-community-care-report-1218028