DaVita Community Care Report 2025: Our Journey to Net Zero

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / 2025 marked a proud moment for DaVita as we met our goal to power 100% of our global operations with renewable energy. We achieved this by securing multiple virtual power purchase agreements in the US and Europe over the past five years - offsetting our global energy consumption with renewable solar and wind power.

This milestone was one of multiple environmental goals DaVita established five years ago and has met in the time since. This marks an important step in DaVita's long-term sustainability journey.

Our Journey to Net Zero

In addition to our near-term, self-identified goals, we are committed to net-zero scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2050. These are emissions related to DaVita's operations. We call this commitment our Journey to Net Zero, and have focused our action plan in three critical areas:

Science-Based Climate Goals

A review by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) verifies our climate targets are in line with the scale of reductions required to keep global warming from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels. Our many energy efficiency initiatives and clean energy investments have driven notable progress to date.

81% reduction of scope 1 and 2 emissions, as of December 31, 2025, as compared to a 2018 baseline.

Meeting Our Renewable Energy Goals

2025 marked a proud moment as we met our goal to power 100% of our global operations with renewable energy. We achieved this by securing multiple virtual power purchase agreements in the US and Europe over the past five years. Through these agreements, we now offset our global energy consumption with renewable solar and wind power.

Energy Efficiency

DaVita has been focused on energy efficiency improvements for over a decade. These include efficient LED lighting systems and smart building controls. We also upgrade water heaters and HVAC units to high-efficiency systems whenever replacements are required. As a result of our systematic approach to upgrades, the majority of our U.S. centers now have these energy efficient features.

Continued Progress in Electrification

In 2023, we were proud to announce the launch of our first ever net-zero dialysis center featuring all electric systems and solar power. In 2025 we continued to build on this progress by replacing gas-fired roof top HVAC units with heat pumps in select facilities - another step toward scaled adoption of higher-efficiency equipment.

Vendor Engagement

DaVita encourages its suppliers to set meaningful climate goals. By the end of 2025, 71% of vendors, by emissions, had publicly stated science-based targets.

Water Stewardship

Access to clean, fresh water is essential to the dialysis process, and we are committed to being good stewards of this resource. In 2025, we utilized a targeted Top Water Users reduction program to identify and address areas with the greatest room for efficiency improvement. We also continued ongoing work to upgrade reverse-osmosis water purification systems to newer, more efficient models to reduce water consumption in our clinics.

Through these initiatives, we saved more than 90 million gallons of water in 2025 and 468 million gallons from 2021 to 2025, greatly surpassing our publicly reported goal of saving 240 million gallons of water from 2021 to 2025.

External Recognition as a Sustainability Leader

Our sustainability leadership has earned recognition from leading institutions and publications.

USA Today America's Climate Leaders

Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices1

RE100 member

Green Power Partnership Fortune 500 Partners List

Newsweek America's Greenest Companies

We report environmental data aligned with recommendations from the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), a leading authority on environmental reporting. Details on our environmental footprint and supporting data can be found in our TCFD Report and Data Tables in the second half of this document.

Teammates United for a Healthier World

Recognizing that our teammates play an important role in sustainability, we encourage involvement through Earth Day, events at our offices and Green Action challenges.

In 2025, teammates logged nearly 67,000 Green Actions, which are defined as intentional actions or behaviors that support positive environmental change.

Over our entire 5-year reported goal period, our dedicated teammates logged 135,400 Green Actions in total.

1Previously known as Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Renaming effective February 2025: https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/client-services/currenttransitions/sp-dow-jones-indices-announces-renaming-of-some-sustainability-indices/

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SOURCE: DaVita

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/davita-community-care-report-2025-our-journey-to-net-zero-1219151