DaVita Community Care Report 2025: Empowering Teammates Through Career Development and Education

Paving Career Paths to Economic Mobility



NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / Sustainable career growth is about unlocking lasting economic mobility and new opportunities to learn and grow as an individual. In an evolving healthcare landscape, DaVita is working to empower teammates through intentional, comprehensive support.

By prioritizing career pathways that directly expand earning potential, our end-to-end development pipeline pairs robust financial and educational resources with tailored social support. The result is a clear, actionable bridge between ambition and opportunity, ensuring every teammate has the tools and backing needed to bring their professional and economic goals within reach.

Accessible Ladders to Professional Growth

Our DaVita Ladders program creates transparent pathways to growth and success for every teammate. The program sets clear and consistent role expectations and provides a universal language to describe career progression and support career mobility. The foundational program also enables us to execute our compensation strategy including pay for performance and equitable pay.

DaVita Ladders supports effective and consistent professional development review discussions and gives teammates the ability to explore a range of career pathways based on interest and skills.

Clinical Ladders is the clinical subset of DaVita Ladders, creating transparent paths to career advancement for our patient care technicians, nurses, and other clinical teammates and leaders. In 2025, we achieved the milestone of implementing DaVita Ladders with all U.S. DaVita teammates.

~60% of our facility administrators and managers have been promoted internally ~400 teammates are pursuing an Associate Degree in Nursing, funded by DaVita's Bridge to Your Dreams program, as of December 31, 2025

Careers in Nursing: From Dream to Reality

Bridge to Your Dreams (BTYD) is a multi-dimensional program that supports DaVita teammates' career growth while helping build the critical pipeline of trained nursing professionals. Open to both clinical and non-clinical teammates, BTYD charts the course to an associate's degree in nursing for high-performing teammates who are looking to reach this goal.

Teammates accepted to the application-based program receive financial assistance covering much of the cost of their degree training, as well as the option to work reduced hours while balancing work and school, plus supportive professional mentoring every step of the way.

Empowering Our Teammates through Education

We believe that by fostering a culture of continuous learning and providing opportunities for growth, we build the skilled and compassionate leaders essential to delivering life-giving care.

This past year, we made significant strides in strengthening our leadership capabilities and preparing DaVita for the future:

Developing the Next Generation of Clinical Leaders: We launched the Emerging Nurse Leadership Program to build our executive clinical leadership pipeline. The program's inaugural year was a remarkable success, far exceeding its pilot goals for both Net Promoter Score (NPS) and participant rates of confidence in applying the skills learned.

Strengthening Field Leadership Capabilities: Our targeted Field Manager Learning Series surpassed its Net Promoter Score (NPS) and knowledge gain goals, underscoring our focus on translating learning into daily leadership practice.

Enabling Strategic Business Outcomes: We designed and deployed high-impact learning solutions that drove meaningful behavior change throughout DaVita. From supporting transformations in clinical services and lab operations to enhancing our comprehensive career development programs, our focus remains on enabling strategic outcomes and living our core values of Service Excellence, Continuous Improvement and Accountability.

4.7 million+ total non-mandatory training completions were recorded in our learning platforms in 2025

Embracing the Future of Work with Artificial Intelligence (AI)

We took a significant step forward in technological advancement by establishing an enterprise-wide working group on AI literacy and launching "AI Essentials."

This foundational course, launched for our leaders, achieved a 34% improvement in knowledge scores from pre- to post-course quizzes, helping to prepare teammates for the responsible and compliant use of AI.

Benefits to Support Life Moments

Consistent with our people-centered values, we take a holistic approach to employment benefits. Our program includes extensive proactive and reactive support to ensure the financial, physical and emotional well-being of teammates and their families.

Benefits highlights include our annual We Are Well award and mental health support for teammates and their families. A detailed summary of our benefits offerings can be found in the data tables section at the back of this report, with further information available on our Careers website.

Flexible Scholarships and Tuition Reimbursement

We recognize that every person's professional goals and life circumstances are unique. In addition to more structured programs, we also offer tuition reimbursement benefits that meet teammates where they are, empowering the pursuit of nursing, business, social work and dietetics/nutrition opportunities.

$4.4M invested in tuition reimbursement, supporting 1,600+ teammates' academic ambitions in 2025

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Contact Info:

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SOURCE: DaVita

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/davita-community-care-report-2025-empowering-teammates-through-career-1220490