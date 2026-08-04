Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 04.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Pacifica Silver: Warum jetzt das Team genauso wichtig wird wie die Bohrergebnisse
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 547040 | ISIN: DE0005470405 | Ticker-Symbol: LXS
Xetra
04.08.26 | 17:35
16,560 Euro
-3,27 % -0,560
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
Germany Mid Caps 50
1-Jahres-Chart
LANXESS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LANXESS AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,38016,75019:04
16,46016,67019:03
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LANXESS
LANXESS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LANXESS AG16,560-3,27 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre BefÃ¼rwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die EndgÃ¼ltigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich mÃ¶glichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere Ã¼ber die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.