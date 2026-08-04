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WKN: KSAG88 | ISIN: DE000KSAG888 | Ticker-Symbol: SDF
Xetra
04.08.26 | 17:35
14,340 Euro
-0,55 % -0,080
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Germany Mid Caps 50
Prime Standard
Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
K+S AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
K+S AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,25014,51019:05
14,30014,44018:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
K+S
K+S AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
K+S AG14,340-0,55 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre BefÃ¼rwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die EndgÃ¼ltigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich mÃ¶glichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere Ã¼ber die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.