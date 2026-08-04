Novo Nordisk A/S: Novo Nordisk raises adjusted sales and adjusted operating profit outlook for 2026

Bagsværd, Denmark, 4 August 2026 - Novo Nordisk today announced adjusted sales and adjusted operating profit for the second quarter of 2026 and raised 2026 full-year adjusted sales and adjusted operating profit outlook at CER.

Adjusted sales and adjusted operating profit for the second quarter of 2026

Q2 2026 adjusted sales increased by 7% at CER, and adjusted operating profit increased by 11% at CER.

Profit and loss

DKK million Q2 2026 Growth

at CER Adjusted sales1 78,488 7% Adjusted operating profit1, 2 33,389 11%

CER: Constant exchange rates; 1Adjusted sales and adjusted operating profit growth rates exclude the non-recurring impact from the provision reversals related to the 340B Drug Pricing Program in the US. 2Excl. DKK 6.3 billion non-recurring, non-cash impairment charges in Q2 2026 related to intangible pipeline assets, including monlunabant (DKK 4.0 billion)

2026 adjusted sales and adjusted operating profit outlook at CER

Adjusted sales growth for 2026 is now expected to be 0% to -6% at CER and adjusted operating profit growth is now expected to be 0% to -6% at CER. The improved outlook is driven by increased expectations for GLP-1 product sales.

Outlook 2026 (CER) Full year expectations

4 August 2026 Full year expectations

6 May 2026 Adjusted sales growth 0% to -6% -4% to -12% Adjusted operating profit growth 0% to -6% -4% to -12%

Note: On a non-adjusted basis, the mid-point of sales and operating profit growth guidance for 2026, both at CER, would be 5% and 12%, respectively.

Novo Nordisk's full disclosure of the financial results for the first six months of 2026 will be published on 4 August 2026.

The above expectations are based on assumptions, including those described on pages 13 and 14 of the financial report for the first three months of 2026 (Company Announcement No 30/2026).

The forward-looking statements on page 23 in the financial report for the first three months of 2026 (Company Announcement No 30/2026) also apply to this company announcement.

Conference call

Novo Nordisk will host a conference call for investors at 13.00 CEST on 5 August 2026, corresponding to 7.00 am EDT. For more information on how to listen, please visit the investor section of novonordisk.com.

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 66,700 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Market Abuse Regulation, Article 17.

Contacts for further information

Novo Nordisk Media: Ambre James-Brown

+45 3079 9289

globalmedia@novonordisk.com



Liz Skrbkova (US)

+1 609 917 0632

lzsk@novonordisk.com Novo Nordisk Investors: Michael Novod

+45 3075 6050

nvno@novonordisk.com



Sina Meyer

+45 3079 6656

azey@novonordisk.com



Ida Schaap Melvold

+45 3077 5649

idmg@novonordisk.com



Christoffer Togo Solgaard-Tullin

+45 3079 1471

cftu@novonordisk.com Alex Bruce

+45 3444 2613

axeu@novonordisk.com



Mads Berner Bruun

+45 3075 2936

mbbz@novonordisk.com



Frederik Taylor Pitter (US)

+1 609 613 0568

fptr@novonordisk.com





Company announcement No 47 / 2026

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