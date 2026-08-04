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WKN: A3EU6F | ISIN: DK0062498333 | Ticker-Symbol: NOV
Xetra
04.08.26 | 17:35
41,140 Euro
+1,78 % +0,720
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
Europe 50
Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVO NORDISK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVO NORDISK A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,46038,72519:05
0,0000,00019:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.08.2026 18:46 Uhr
202 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Novo Nordisk A/S: Novo Nordisk reports adjusted operating profit of DKK 33,389 million for Q2 2026 and raises full-year outlook

Bagsværd, 4 August 2026 - Financial report for the period 1 January 2026 to 30 June 2026

Financial performance

  • Q2 2026 reported sales increased by 3% at CER, with growth negatively impacted by a DKK 2.6 billion rebate provision reversal related to the 340B Drug Pricing Program in the US in Q2 2025.
  • Q2 2026 adjusted sales increased by 7% at CER, driven by GLP-1 volume growth across geographies and favourable US rebate adjustments in the quarter.
  • Q2 2026 reported operating profit decreased by 16% at CER, with growth negatively impacted by the US 340B rebate provision reversal in Q2 2025 as well as non-cash impairment charges of DKK 6.3 billion in Q2 2026 related to intangible pipeline assets, including monlunabant (DKK 4.0 billion).
  • Q2 2026 adjusted operating profit increased by 11% at CER.

Commercial highlights

  • Wegovy pill continues its uptake in the US, and for the week ending 17 July, total weekly prescriptions exceeded 265,000. Measured by new patient starts, the Wegovy franchise remains the market leader among branded obesity medications in the US.
  • Wegovy pill was launched in the UAE in June and in the UK in July, with encouraging early uptake observed. In the coming quarters, additional Wegovy pill launches in other select markets are planned.
  • Wegovy HD was launched in the US in April, and Wegovy 7.2 mg single-dose pen in the UK in June. The roll-out of Wegovy 7.2 mg single-dose pen across the EU is planned in the second half of 2026.

Pipeline progress

  • Within obesity, Wegovy 7.2 mg single-dose pen received EMA approval in July based on the STEP UP data providing up to 20.7% mean weight loss.
  • Also within obesity, Wegovy pill received EMA approval in July based on the OASIS 4 data providing up to 16.6% mean weight loss.
  • In cardiovascular disease, the ZEUS phase 3 trial with ziltivekimab did not meet the primary endpoint.

Outlook

  • Adjusted sales growth for 2026 is now expected to be 0% to -6% at CER and adjusted operating profit growth is now expected to be 0% to -6% at CER. The improved outlook is driven by increased expectations for GLP-1 product sales.

PROFIT AND LOSS
DKK million

Q2 2026Growth
in DKK		Growth
at CER		H1 2026Growth
in DKK		Growth
at CER
Net sales 78,488 2% 3% 175,311 13% 18%
Operating profit 27,061 (19%) (16%) 86,679 20% 27%
Adjusted net sales1 78,488 6% 7% 148,551 (2%) 2%
Adjusted operating profit1,2 33,389 8% 11% 66,247 (5%) 2%
CER: Constant exchange rates; 1Adjusted sales and adjusted operating profit growth rates exclude the non-recurring impact from the provision reversals related to the 340B Drug Pricing Program in the US. 2Excl. DKK 6.3 billion non-recurring, non-cash impairment charges in Q2 2026 related to intangible pipeline assets, including monlunabant (DKK 4.0 billion).. Further details provided in Appendix 7

"The Wegovy product portfolio remains a key growth driver for Novo Nordisk in 2026, led by the continued rapid adoption of Wegovy pill in the US, which has reached more than 5 million prescriptions since its launch, alongside encouraging early uptake in markets outside the US and the rollout of Wegovy HD (7.2 mg). The increased US GLP-1 momentum, combined with continued growth and new launches in International Operations, has led us to further raise our 2026 guidance for both adjusted sales and adjusted operating profit," said Mike Doustdar, president and CEO of Novo Nordisk.

On 5 August 2026 at 13.00 CEST, corresponding to 07.00 am EDT, an earnings call will be held. Investors will be able to listen in via a link on novonordisk.com, which can be found under 'Investors' (the contents of the company's website do not form a part of this Form 6-K)


About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 66,700 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts for further information
Media:
Ambre James-Brown

+45 3079 9289
globalmedia@novonordisk.com		Liz Skrbkova (US)

+1 609 917 0632
usmediarelations@novonordisk.com

Investors:
Michael Novod
+45 3075 6050
nvno@novonordisk.com
Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656
azey@novonordisk.com
Alex Bruce
+45 3444 2613
axeu@novonordisk.com
Ida Schaap Melvold
+45 3077 5649
idmg@novonordisk.com
Christoffer Togo Solgaard-Tullin
+45 3079 1471
cftu@novonordisk.com
Mads Berner Bruun
+45 3075 2936
mbbz@novonordisk.com
Frederik Taylor Pitter (US)
+1 609 613 0568
fptr@novonordisk.com


About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 66,700 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts for further information
Media:
Ambre James-Brown

+45 3079 9289
globalmedia@novonordisk.com		Liz Skrbkova (US)

+1 609 917 0632
usmediarelations@novonordisk.com
Investors:
Michael Novod

+45 3075 6050
nvno@novonordisk.com		Sina Meyer

+45 3079 6656
azey@novonordisk.com
Alex Bruce
+45 3444 2613
axeu@novonordisk.com		Ida Schaap Melvold

+45 3077 5649
idmg@novonordisk.com
Christoffer Togo Solgaard-Tullin

+45 3079 1471
cftu@novonordisk.com		Mads Berner Bruun
+45 3075 2936
mbbz@novonordisk.com
Frederik Taylor Pitter (US)
+1 609 613 0568
fptr@novonordisk.com

Company announcement No 48 / 2026

Attachment

  • CA260804-Q2-2026

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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