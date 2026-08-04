CELUS, the AI-driven electronics design automation provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Variscite, a leading provider in the System on Module (SoM) industry. This collaboration integrates Variscite's leading portfolio into the CELUS Design Platform, establishing a new benchmark for how next-generation embedded systems are conceived and built.

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The CELUS Design Platform and its AI Design Assistant capabilities ensure a highly efficient and effective design journey.

As the market leader in the SoM space, Variscite recognizes that hardware engineering is demanding a paradigm shift. By launching this integration, Variscite is actively providing its current and future customers with a faster path from concept to implementation. This partnership enables users to move from concept to completed product faster, shortening time-to-market through a highly efficient, automated process.

Broadening the NXP Ecosystem Journey

A cornerstone of this partnership is Variscite's deep, long-standing relationship with NXP Semiconductors. By featuring Variscite's product portfolio directly within the NXP Block Diagram Designer powered by CELUS, the design journey is dramatically broadened for Variscite and NXP users alike. Engineers can now architect, refine, and finalize complex systems utilizing top-tier SoM technology within a singular, unified environment.

"Time-to-market is a critical factor in any new project," said Ofer Austerlitz, VP Business Development and Sales at Variscite. "Pairing Variscite's leading NXP-based SoM solutions with CELUS' design platform simplifies development and shortens the path from concept to a working prototype and successful mass production."

"As we continue to expand the foundation of the NXP Block Diagram Designer, having key partners such as Variscite embrace the platform and provide solutions that our NXP customers can use is the primary focus of our efforts," added Luca DiFalco, Senior Vice President, Global Channel Sales and Industrial Solutions at NXP. "Our goal is simple: use the NXP Block Diagram Designer to start and finish your design journey in one effort on one platform."

Driving Efficiency from Concept to Creation

The first phase of this rollout showcases a curated selection of Variscite's core product line targeted at high-growth markets like industrial automation, medical devices, and IoT. The CELUS Design Platform currently supports the VAR-SOM-MX93, VAR-SMARC-MX8M-PLUS, and DART-MX95 SoMs, with additional carrier board reference projects and broader integration work already underway. Leveraging the CELUS Design Platform and its AI Design Assistant capabilities, engineers gain a more direct path to implementation.

"The focus of this partnership is to provide engineers with a clear path from concept to working prototype/production-ready hardware," said Tobias Pohl, CEO and Co-founder at CELUS. "By leveraging the CELUS Design Platform and our AI Design Assistant capabilities, we are ensuring a highly efficient and effective design journey. Having a technology leader like Variscite on the platform and making their products accessible through ecosystem touchpoints like the NXP Block Diagram Designer gives engineers of all backgrounds the opportunity to design and build with best-in-class products."

What This Means for Engineers

The electronics industry is at a historic turning point. The AI Hardware Design Revolution is no longer a future concept; it is actively unfolding. NXP and Variscite are among the partners integrating with the CELUS Design Platform to the next wave of electronic design. By shifting away from tedious, manual component selection and moving toward intelligent, platform-driven automation, this alliance ensures that engineering teams stay ahead of the technology curve.

To explore the Variscite products available through this integration, visit Variscite's product portfolio.

To experience the future of automated design, visit the NXP Block Diagram Designer or CELUS.io.

About CELUS

CELUS is a Munich-based technology company building an AI-powered platform for electronics design. Founded in 2018 by Tobias Pohl, Alexander Pohl, and André Alcalde at the Technical University of Munich, CELUS helps engineers move from an initial product idea to a structured hardware architecture, supporting component selection, reference schematics, and bills of materials compatible with established EDA environments. The company operates from Munich, Porto, and Austin, with a team spanning more than 30 countries, and works with semiconductor manufacturers and distributors including NXP, Würth Elektronik, and Siemens to connect engineers with component data during the design process. Learn more at celus.io.

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Contacts:

CELUS contact:

Alessandro Neri Alessandro.neri@celus.io



Variscite contact:

Omer Grigg omer.g@variscite.com



NXP contact:

Phoebe Francis phoebe.francis@nxp.com