NXP Semiconductors N.V.: NXP Trimension Ultra-Wideband Powers BMW Group's Digital Key Plus and Presence Detection

NXP's Trimension Ultra-Wideband (UWB) ranging and radar solutions will be deployed by the BMW Group across its fleet, starting with selected 2026 vehicle programs

NXP's Trimension NCJ29D6 family allows OEMs to use one UWB system for multiple use cases, from presence detection to hands-free car access

NXP's single-chip secure UWB solution addresses both safety and convenience applications to maximize system value for OEMs









Copyright © BMW AG

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) today announced that its Trimension NCJ29D6 family will be deployed in the BMW Group's fleet, starting with selected 2026 vehicle programs. Part of the industry's broadest UWB portfolio, the Trimension NCJ29D6 is the first monolithic automotive UWB solution to combine secure fine-ranging and robust short-range radar capabilities, enabling important safety applications such as presence detection.

Drivers benefit from a combination of enhanced safety features, such as presence detection, which provides continuous support during use. Despite this assistance, the driver retains full control of the vehicle and remains responsible at all times. Beyond a potential safety enhancement, UWB connectivity offers seamless convenience. For instance, BMW's UWB-based Digital Key Plus replaces the traditional key fob with a smartphone or a smart watch. This allows drivers to securely unlock and lock the vehicle automatically and hands-free, even triggering personalized experiences like individual light conditions and welcome sequence upon approach.

Addressing potentially emerging regulatory requirements and supporting future NCAP protocols in Europe and China, presence detection technology helps reduce the risk of vulnerable passengers being left behind in a vehicle, where temperature levels can be unsafe. NXP's Trimension NCJ29D6 utilizes UWB technology to detect a living being left behind in the car by identifying subtle motion patterns consistent with occupant presence. The in-cabin presence detection system indicates the possible presence of people or animals in the cabin when parked and sends a warning message to vehicle users.

"NXP's proven Trimension UWB platform maximizes value for OEMs, using a single system to deliver multiple new and differentiating features for drivers," said Markus Staeblein, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Secure Car Access, NXP Semiconductors. "Digital key and presence detection are just the beginning. OEMs will be able to deliver additional UWB-based features, such as kick sensing, intrusion alert or automatic charging, as they establish the secure hardware platform in their vehicles."

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) is the trusted partner for innovative solutions in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communications infrastructure markets. NXP's "Brighter Together" approach combines leading-edge technology with pioneering people to develop system solutions that make the connected world better, safer, and more secure. The company has operations in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $12.27 billion in 2025. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

NXP, Trimension and the NXP logo are trademarks of NXP B.V. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved. © 2026 NXP B.V

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ee94f20-0d01-4aac-a08c-59086245d809



