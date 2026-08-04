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WKN: 850663 | ISIN: US1912161007 | Ticker-Symbol: CCC3
Tradegate
04.08.26 | 20:35
74,97 Euro
-0,68 % -0,51
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
US
S&P 100
US
1-Jahres-Chart
COCA-COLA COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COCA-COLA COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
74,9675,0420:37
74,9775,0220:37
PR Newswire
04.08.2026 20:00 Uhr
198 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Hard Rock International: Hard Rock Cafe and Coca-Cola Launch Hard Rock Rising Music Competition for Emerging Artists

Full press release

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock Cafe and Coca-Cola today launched Hard Rock Rising. The music competition spans 34 countries and 64 Hard Rock Cafes, giving emerging artists a career-launching stage.

For more than five decades, breakthrough artists and legends have taken the stage at Hard Rock Cafes. Coca-Cola has built a global platform for musicians through Coke Studio L.A. Live. Now, the two brands are joining forces to help singer-songwriters, bands and DJs launch their careers.

Hard Rock Rising unfolds as a series of performances at participating Cafes. Local fan votes advance artists round by round. The Coke Studio team then selects one grand prize winner who earns a recording session, $10,000, a performance at Hard Rock Orlando and more.

Artist submissions are open now through August 18, with live competition rounds running September 2, 9, 16 and 23. The global winner will be announced October 5.

"Hard Rock Cafes have always connected people through the power of music with local artist residencies, open mic events, Battle of the Bands competitions, and pop culture memorabilia," said Eric Martino, President of Hard Rock Cafe and Retail at Hard Rock International. "Now, Hard Rock Rising is a natural extension of that mission to empower emerging artists to perform their original music. Together with Coca-Cola, we're proud to provide a platform where musicians can be seen, heard and celebrated in their communities, and for the winner, around the world."

Multi-platinum, GRAMMY- and Juno-nominated executive producer Rob Rettberg leads the Coke Studio team.

"This partnership taps into Hard Rock's unparalleled reach and iconic stages while leveraging Coke Studio's production expertise to transform talented musicians into the next generation of recording artists," said Rettberg.

The competition is amplified by a full Hard Rock Rising lineup, from a limited-time menu with cocktails made with Coca-Cola products to merchandise available at Rock Shops and shop.hardrock.com.

Extending the competition's celebration of music and self-expression beyond the stage, Hard Rock is partnering with Cult of Individuality, the streetwear brand renowned for its roots in music culture. Together, the brands will launch a Hard Rock Rising tee and a co-branded apparel collection.

Artists ready to take the stage can apply through August 18. Each application must include two original songs. For submissions, rules, competition details and participating Cafe locations, visit cafe.hardrock.com/hard-rock-rising.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hard-rock-cafe-and-coca-cola-launch-hard-rock-rising-music-competition-for-emerging-artists-302842830.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

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