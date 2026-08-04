

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A large U.S. study found that silver diamine fluoride (SDF) stopped tooth decay from getting worse in more than half of treated baby teeth. The treatment does not require drilling, injections, or sedation, but it permanently turns the decayed part of the tooth dark.



The Phase III study, led by researchers at the University of Michigan School of Dentistry, included 830 children under the age of six. The children were recruited from dental clinics, pediatric practices, and Head Start programs in Michigan, New York, and Iowa. Researchers tested whether applying 38 percent silver diamine fluoride every six months could stop active cavities in baby teeth.



The children were randomly divided into two groups. Half received a placebo, while the other half received 38 percent silver diamine fluoride, which was applied directly to the affected teeth using a small sponge, avoiding the need for drilling or sedation. The treatment was given at the start of the study and again six months later. Researchers then monitored the children's cavities for another eight months.



About 70 percent of the children completed the study. After eight months, around 50 percent of the children treated with silver diamine fluoride showed no worsening of their cavities, compared with only 17 percent of those who received the placebo.



Published in JAMA Pediatrics, the study's main drawback is that the damaged part of the tooth turns permanently black. However, researchers said this color change may be less of a concern because baby teeth eventually fall out.



Lead researcher Margherita Fontana said the treatment is safe even for children as young as one year old. This is important because tooth decay is the most common chronic disease among children in the United States. Untreated cavities can cause severe pain, infections, trouble eating and sleeping, missed school days, and emergency hospital visits.



Researchers believe this treatment could benefit people who find regular dental procedures difficult, including toddlers, older adults, people with physical or developmental disabilities, those with severe dental anxiety, and people who have limited access to dental care.



Scientists say the study provides strong evidence to support an FDA application for silver diamine fluoride as a cavity treatment. If approved, insurance companies may be more likely to cover it, more healthcare providers may use it, and more children could receive treatment before cavities become painful or require surgery.



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