

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kajima Corporation (KAJ.F) released a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY30.926 billion, or JPY66.57 per share. This compares with JPY26.519 billion, or JPY56.46 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.5% to JPY640.089 billion from JPY649.617 billion last year.



Kajima Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY30.926 Bln. vs. JPY26.519 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY66.57 vs. JPY56.46 last year. -Revenue: JPY640.089 Bln vs. JPY649.617 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 368.20 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 2.900 T



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