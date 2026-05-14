

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kajima Corporation (KAJ.F) released a profit for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY177.334 billion, or JPY379.81 per share. This compares with JPY125.817 billion, or JPY266.49 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.4% to JPY3.067 trillion from JPY2.911 trillion last year.



Kajima Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY177.334 Bln. vs. JPY125.817 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY379.81 vs. JPY266.49 last year. -Revenue: JPY3.067 Tn vs. JPY2.911 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 364.85 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 2.900 T



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