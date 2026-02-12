

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kajima Corporation (KAJ.F) announced earnings for its nine months that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY122.214 billion, or JPY261.58 per share. This compares with JPY74.509 billion, or JPY157.66 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.9% to JPY2.146 trillion from JPY2.026 trillion last year.



Kajima Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY122.214 Bln. vs. JPY74.509 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY261.58 vs. JPY157.66 last year. -Revenue: JPY2.146 Tn vs. JPY2.026 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 364.11 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 3.030 T



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News