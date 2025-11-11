

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kajima Corporation (KAJ.F) released earnings for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY77.328 billion, or JPY165.29 per share. This compares with JPY35.147 billion, or JPY74.23 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.9% to JPY1.372 billion from JPY1.321 billion last year.



Kajima Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY77.328 Bln. vs. JPY35.147 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY165.29 vs. JPY74.23 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.372 Bln vs. JPY1.321 Bln last year.



