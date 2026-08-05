Rightmove Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 05

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BGDT3G23

Issuer Name

RIGHTMOVE PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Barclays PLC

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

31-Jul-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

04-Aug-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.500000 0.000000 0.500000 3707043 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 2.420000 3.110000 5.530000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BGDT3G23 3707043 0.500000 US76657Y2000 0 0.000000 Sub Total 8.A 3707043 0.500000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Barclays PLC Barclays Bank PLC Barclays PLC Barclays Capital Securities Limited Barclays PLC Barclays Bank (Suisse) SA Barclays PLC Barclays Investment Solutions Limited Barclays PLC Barclays Bank PLC Monaco Barclays PLC Barclays Bank Ireland PLC Barclays PLC Barclays Bank (BPCI Jersey)

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

If date does not apply, explain below

11. Additional Information

Full chain of controlled undertaking:

Barclays PLC

Barclays Bank PLC (100%)



Barclays PLC

Barclays Bank PLC (100%)

Barclays Capital Securities Limited (100%)



Barclays PLC

Barclays Bank PLC (100%)

Barclays Directors Limited (100%)

Barclays Group Holdings Limited (100%)

B.P.B (Holdings) Limited (100%)

Barclays Bank (Suisse) SA (100%)



Barclays PLC

Barclays Bank PLC (100%)

Barclays Investment Solutions Limited (100%)



Barclays PLC

Barclays Bank PLC (100%)

Barclays Bank PLC Monaco (100%)



Barclays PLC

Barclays Bank PLC (100%)

Barclays Bank Ireland PLC (100%)



Barclays PLC

Barclays Bank PLC (100%)

Barclays Bank (BPCI Jersey) (100%)



Trading Book Exemption applied.

12. Date of Completion

04-Aug-2026

13. Place Of Completion

London