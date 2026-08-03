Rightmove Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 03

3 August 2026

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(the Company)

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

In accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, we notify the market that, as at 31 July 2026, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 752,554,066 ordinary shares of 0.1p each (Shares) of which 10,440,550 Shares are held by the Company in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company as at 31 July 2026 is therefore 742,113,516 (Total Voting Rights).

The Total Voting Rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator to determine if they are required to notify their interest in voting rights, or a change to that interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Contact details:

Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary