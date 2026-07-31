Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 31
31 July 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 114,403 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 465.421p. The highest price paid per share was 482.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 435.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0154% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 566,500,014 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 742,113,516. Rightmove holds 10,440,550 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
850
435.500
08:00:13
247
435.000
08:00:17
512
435.000
08:00:17
819
440.500
08:01:56
812
438.800
08:03:51
850
445.200
08:06:28
600
451.100
08:10:38
201
451.100
08:10:38
757
452.200
08:10:50
747
452.400
08:12:36
803
456.000
08:18:24
719
456.300
08:18:24
762
454.800
08:20:52
760
456.500
08:24:23
806
454.300
08:27:51
800
451.500
08:31:14
848
451.800
08:34:44
819
450.900
08:41:45
1003
454.700
08:46:49
153
453.200
08:50:02
510
452.900
08:51:07
254
452.900
08:51:07
730
451.400
08:54:05
762
454.200
08:57:05
756
455.500
08:59:40
859
459.600
09:03:46
846
459.300
09:06:45
307
455.000
09:11:34
455
455.000
09:12:06
808
457.500
09:18:22
780
456.500
09:24:11
776
456.500
09:24:50
43
455.700
09:29:41
754
456.000
09:30:16
731
456.200
09:34:27
778
456.200
09:38:28
764
457.800
09:44:22
741
457.700
09:44:22
713
459.600
09:51:50
784
459.400
09:51:50
762
462.600
10:00:09
855
462.800
10:01:56
851
461.900
10:04:02
748
460.800
10:09:50
389
462.800
10:13:01
438
462.800
10:13:01
99
463.900
10:14:16
732
463.900
10:14:16
730
463.200
10:19:08
228
463.900
10:21:49
557
463.900
10:21:49
759
463.200
10:21:50
690
462.800
10:28:31
831
461.000
10:30:57
897
461.100
10:38:03
830
462.700
10:40:10
746
462.000
10:45:19
727
463.100
10:50:19
802
462.500
10:57:50
750
462.600
10:57:50
704
464.800
11:03:12
838
465.400
11:07:16
693
463.500
11:08:38
689
463.400
11:16:05
849
464.500
11:18:36
722
466.700
11:24:18
563
466.300
11:25:59
171
466.300
11:25:59
791
466.200
11:31:48
727
464.300
11:39:09
848
463.600
11:43:21
724
464.500
11:47:02
829
461.800
11:54:08
762
462.100
11:59:25
817
465.500
12:03:52
281
467.300
12:09:06
459
467.300
12:09:06
710
468.200
12:10:22
692
466.200
12:15:16
721
467.300
12:20:27
714
465.500
12:28:19
775
465.100
12:30:51
801
465.000
12:32:15
743
466.700
12:40:24
834
466.600
12:40:48
748
467.400
12:48:07
709
467.200
12:50:23
858
467.800
12:54:36
764
467.600
12:59:55
815
471.400
13:04:35
846
469.000
13:08:35
332
470.400
13:20:11
475
470.400
13:20:11
909
470.500
13:20:11
805
468.300
13:25:58
749
469.900
13:30:01
822
471.600
13:32:50
711
471.400
13:35:54
769
471.400
13:39:10
780
469.200
13:44:30
811
469.300
13:47:00
909
472.600
13:53:58
689
471.600
13:57:35
809
473.100
14:00:36
753
474.400
14:02:27
790
474.600
14:04:12
725
473.900
14:08:04
811
475.800
14:13:59
741
475.900
14:19:22
728
476.000
14:19:36
753
479.100
14:26:09
738
479.100
14:26:09
740
479.000
14:30:10
740
479.300
14:30:10
755
478.900
14:31:01
774
479.700
14:32:30
312
479.100
14:33:51
507
479.100
14:33:53
734
481.200
14:35:43
848
482.200
14:37:50
721
480.500
14:38:47
830
475.400
14:40:50
97
474.800
14:44:16
597
474.800
14:44:16
706
473.500
14:44:59
810
473.500
14:46:31
985
472.300
14:50:43
725
472.600
14:51:59
699
473.800
14:53:51
692
472.300
14:56:29
704
472.600
14:57:24
725
472.200
14:58:57
833
471.400
15:00:00
776
473.000
15:03:46
733
473.200
15:03:46
754
468.100
15:06:02
734
467.900
15:08:24
849
468.600
15:11:57
715
469.800
15:13:35
853
469.900
15:15:03
814
469.600
15:17:08
781
469.100
15:18:33
759
469.200
15:24:30
830
469.200
15:24:30
778
468.800
15:25:15
798
468.500
15:29:43
855
468.800
15:29:43
842
469.200
15:32:52
792
468.700
15:33:31
852
468.700
15:36:30
784
472.200
15:39:04
805
472.000
15:41:35
754
472.000
15:41:38
615
471.600
15:43:50
209
471.600
15:43:50
840
471.400
15:47:03
|
846
469.900
15:48:33
797
469.600
15:52:13
739
470.200
15:54:05
816
470.200
15:55:05
903
470.500
15:59:46