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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
31.07.26 | 11:06
5,462 Euro
+0,40 % +0,022
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,4325,52217:58
5,4305,52217:55
PR Newswire
31.07.2026 17:48 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 31

31 July 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 114,403 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 465.421p. The highest price paid per share was 482.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 435.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0154% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 566,500,014 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 742,113,516. Rightmove holds 10,440,550 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

850

435.500

08:00:13

247

435.000

08:00:17

512

435.000

08:00:17

819

440.500

08:01:56

812

438.800

08:03:51

850

445.200

08:06:28

600

451.100

08:10:38

201

451.100

08:10:38

757

452.200

08:10:50

747

452.400

08:12:36

803

456.000

08:18:24

719

456.300

08:18:24

762

454.800

08:20:52

760

456.500

08:24:23

806

454.300

08:27:51

800

451.500

08:31:14

848

451.800

08:34:44

819

450.900

08:41:45

1003

454.700

08:46:49

153

453.200

08:50:02

510

452.900

08:51:07

254

452.900

08:51:07

730

451.400

08:54:05

762

454.200

08:57:05

756

455.500

08:59:40

859

459.600

09:03:46

846

459.300

09:06:45

307

455.000

09:11:34

455

455.000

09:12:06

808

457.500

09:18:22

780

456.500

09:24:11

776

456.500

09:24:50

43

455.700

09:29:41

754

456.000

09:30:16

731

456.200

09:34:27

778

456.200

09:38:28

764

457.800

09:44:22

741

457.700

09:44:22

713

459.600

09:51:50

784

459.400

09:51:50

762

462.600

10:00:09

855

462.800

10:01:56

851

461.900

10:04:02

748

460.800

10:09:50

389

462.800

10:13:01

438

462.800

10:13:01

99

463.900

10:14:16

732

463.900

10:14:16

730

463.200

10:19:08

228

463.900

10:21:49

557

463.900

10:21:49

759

463.200

10:21:50

690

462.800

10:28:31

831

461.000

10:30:57

897

461.100

10:38:03

830

462.700

10:40:10

746

462.000

10:45:19

727

463.100

10:50:19

802

462.500

10:57:50

750

462.600

10:57:50

704

464.800

11:03:12

838

465.400

11:07:16

693

463.500

11:08:38

689

463.400

11:16:05

849

464.500

11:18:36

722

466.700

11:24:18

563

466.300

11:25:59

171

466.300

11:25:59

791

466.200

11:31:48

727

464.300

11:39:09

848

463.600

11:43:21

724

464.500

11:47:02

829

461.800

11:54:08

762

462.100

11:59:25

817

465.500

12:03:52

281

467.300

12:09:06

459

467.300

12:09:06

710

468.200

12:10:22

692

466.200

12:15:16

721

467.300

12:20:27

714

465.500

12:28:19

775

465.100

12:30:51

801

465.000

12:32:15

743

466.700

12:40:24

834

466.600

12:40:48

748

467.400

12:48:07

709

467.200

12:50:23

858

467.800

12:54:36

764

467.600

12:59:55

815

471.400

13:04:35

846

469.000

13:08:35

332

470.400

13:20:11

475

470.400

13:20:11

909

470.500

13:20:11

805

468.300

13:25:58

749

469.900

13:30:01

822

471.600

13:32:50

711

471.400

13:35:54

769

471.400

13:39:10

780

469.200

13:44:30

811

469.300

13:47:00

909

472.600

13:53:58

689

471.600

13:57:35

809

473.100

14:00:36

753

474.400

14:02:27

790

474.600

14:04:12

725

473.900

14:08:04

811

475.800

14:13:59

741

475.900

14:19:22

728

476.000

14:19:36

753

479.100

14:26:09

738

479.100

14:26:09

740

479.000

14:30:10

740

479.300

14:30:10

755

478.900

14:31:01

774

479.700

14:32:30

312

479.100

14:33:51

507

479.100

14:33:53

734

481.200

14:35:43

848

482.200

14:37:50

721

480.500

14:38:47

830

475.400

14:40:50

97

474.800

14:44:16

597

474.800

14:44:16

706

473.500

14:44:59

810

473.500

14:46:31

985

472.300

14:50:43

725

472.600

14:51:59

699

473.800

14:53:51

692

472.300

14:56:29

704

472.600

14:57:24

725

472.200

14:58:57

833

471.400

15:00:00

776

473.000

15:03:46

733

473.200

15:03:46

754

468.100

15:06:02

734

467.900

15:08:24

849

468.600

15:11:57

715

469.800

15:13:35

853

469.900

15:15:03

814

469.600

15:17:08

781

469.100

15:18:33

759

469.200

15:24:30

830

469.200

15:24:30

778

468.800

15:25:15

798

468.500

15:29:43

855

468.800

15:29:43

842

469.200

15:32:52

792

468.700

15:33:31

852

468.700

15:36:30

784

472.200

15:39:04

805

472.000

15:41:35

754

472.000

15:41:38

615

471.600

15:43:50

209

471.600

15:43:50

840

471.400

15:47:03

846

469.900

15:48:33

797

469.600

15:52:13

739

470.200

15:54:05

816

470.200

15:55:05

903

470.500

15:59:46

© 2026 PR Newswire
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