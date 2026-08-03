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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
03.08.26 | 17:00
5,536 Euro
+1,17 % +0,064
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,4105,66217:33
0,0000,00017:29
PR Newswire
03.08.2026 16:42 Uhr
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Rightmove Plc - Holding(s) in Company

Rightmove Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 03

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BGDT3G23

Issuer Name

RIGHTMOVE PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Barclays PLC

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

29-Jul-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

31-Jul-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

2.420000

3.110000

5.530000

41015516

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

2.660000

3.070000

5.730000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BGDT3G23

17707205

2.390000

US76657Y2000

220000

0.030000

Sub Total 8.A

17927205

2.420000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Right to Recall

NA

NA

255138

0.030000

Sub Total 8.B1

255138

0.030000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

CFD

NA

NA

Cash

90847

0.010000

Portfolio Swap

14/09/2026 - 26/02/2029

NA

Cash

12151098

1.640000

Swap Index

17/08/2026 - 24/08/2026

NA

Cash

10591228

1.430000

Sub Total 8.B2

22833173

3.080000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Barclays PLC

Barclays Capital Securities Limited

Barclays PLC

Barclays Bank (Suisse) SA

Barclays PLC

Barclays Bank PLC

Barclays PLC

Barclays Investment Solutions Limited

Barclays PLC

Barclays Bank PLC Monaco

Barclays PLC

Barclays Bank Ireland PLC

Barclays PLC

Barclays Bank (BPCI Jersey)

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

If date does not apply, explain below

11. Additional Information

Full chain of controlled undertaking:

Barclays PLC
Barclays Bank PLC (100%)
Barclays Capital Securities Limited (100%)

Barclays PLC
Barclays Bank PLC (100%)
Barclays Directors Limited (100%)
Barclays Group Holdings Limited (100%)
B.P.B (Holdings) Limited (100%)
Barclays Bank (Suisse) SA (100%)

Barclays PLC
Barclays Bank PLC (100%)

Barclays PLC
Barclays Bank PLC (100%)
Barclays Investment Solutions Limited (100%)

Barclays PLC
Barclays Bank PLC (100%)
Barclays Bank PLC Monaco (100%)

Barclays PLC
Barclays Bank PLC (100%)
Barclays Bank Ireland PLC (100%)

Barclays PLC
Barclays Bank PLC (100%)
Barclays Bank (BPCI Jersey) (100%)

12. Date of Completion

31-Jul-2026

13. Place Of Completion

London

© 2026 PR Newswire
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