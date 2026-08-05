

KOBE (dpa-AFX) - Kobe Steel Limited (KBSTY.PK, 5406.T), a Japanese steel maker, on Wednesday revised up its annual net sales guidance to reflect higher selling prices in the materials businesses and the electric power business, due to increased raw material prices, and other factors.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2027 (the full year), the company now projects net sales of JPY 2.690 trillion, up by 10.4% from last year and higher than the earlier outlook of JPY 2.560 trillion.



For the full year, the company has reaffirmed its net income outlook of JPY 100 billion, up 6.7% from last year. For the full year, Kobe Steel still plans to pay a total dividend of JPY 80 per share, unchanged from last year's JPY 80 per share.



For the first half, the company now expects net sales of JPY 1.300 trillion, up 10% from last year and higher than the earlier expectation of JPY 1.240 trillion. The steel maker also reaffirmed its net income guidance of JPY 35 billion, down 44.3% from last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News