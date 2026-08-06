

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Taisei Corporation (TISCF) released earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY30.909 billion, or JPY189.62 per share. This compares with JPY29.501 billion, or JPY173.42 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 18.4% to JPY521.215 billion from JPY440.339 billion last year.



Taisei Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY30.909 Bln. vs. JPY29.501 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY189.62 vs. JPY173.42 last year. -Revenue: JPY521.215 Bln vs. JPY440.339 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 926.33 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 2.420 T



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News