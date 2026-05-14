

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Taisei Corporation (TISCF) on Thursday reported sharply higher full-year profit despite lower revenue, mainly helped by lower cost of sales in Construction business.



Income before income taxes increased to 246.417 billion yen from 178.250 billion yen a year earlier.



Operating income increased to 187.973 billion yen from 120.160 billion yen a year earlier.



Net income attributable to owners of the parent rose to 170.004 billion yen or 1,025.53 yen per share from 123.824 billion yen or 682.78 yen per share in the previous year.



Revenue declined 3% to 2.089 trillion yen from 2.154 trillion yen last year.



For fiscal 2026, net income attributable to owners of the parent is projected to fall 11.2% to 151 billion yen or 926.33 yen per share.



Revenue is forecast to rise 15.8% to 2.420 trillion yen.



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