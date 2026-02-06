

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Taisei Corp. (TISCF, 1801.T), a construction and civil engineering company, Friday reported higher profit in the first nine months of fiscal year ending March 31, despite weak net sales. Further, the firm maintained fiscal-year outlook.



In Tokyo, the shares were losing around 2.6 percent, trading at 17,145 yen.



In the period, net income attributable to owners of parent was 102.57 billion yen or 615.38 yen per share, 22.4 percent higher than 83.77 billion yen or 457.17 yen per share a year ago.



Operating income increased 53 percent to 122.36 billion yen from 79.96 billion yen in the prior year.



Net sales, meanwhile, declined 6.5 percent to 1.43 trillion yen from 1.53 trillion yen last year.



Looking ahead, for the 12-month period to March 31, the company continues to project net income of 137 billion yen or 826.44 yen per share, 10.6 percent higher than the prior year.



Operating income is still expected to be 148 billion yen, up 23.2 percent year-over-year, and net sales to be 2.090 trillion yen, down 3 percent year-over-year.



For the full year, Taisei continues to expect to pay a total dividend of 250 yen per share, higher than last year's 210 yen per share.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News