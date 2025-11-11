

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Taisei Corporation (TISCF) reported earnings for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY63.642 billion, or JPY378.30 per share. This compares with JPY44.849 billion, or JPY243.99 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 4.7% to JPY907.872 billion from JPY952.298 billion last year.



Taisei Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY63.642 Bln. vs. JPY44.849 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY378.30 vs. JPY243.99 last year. -Revenue: JPY907.872 Bln vs. JPY952.298 Bln last year.



Looking ahead, for the 12-month period to March 31, 2026 (full year), the company has revised up its outlook.



Taisei now expects a net income of JPY 137 billion, or JPY 826.63 per share, higher than the earlier outlook of JPY 80 billion, or JPY 484.22 per share.



The company now projects sales of JPY 2.090 trillion, compared with the prior expectation of JPY 1.960 trillion.



For the full year, Taisei now aims to pay a total dividend of JPY 250 per share, higher than the prior guidance of JPY 150 per share and last year's JPY 210 per share.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2025, the company had recorded a net profit of JPY 123.824 billion, or JPY 682.78 per share, with sales of JPY 2.154 trillion.



