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WKN: A2QDXY | ISIN: SE0014401329 | Ticker-Symbol: 8FK
Frankfurt
06.08.26 | 08:03
0,303 Euro
-1,94 % -0,006
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KLIMATOR AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KLIMATOR AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3030,35111:15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.08.2026 11:00 Uhr
56 Leser
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Klimator AB: Klimator receives a third order from Presis Vegdrift AS, Norway, worth SEK 1.4 million

Klimator AB (publ) has received a third supplementary order from Presis Vegdrift AS in Norway, valued at approximately SEK 1.4 million. This order is a further expansion of previously placed and announced orders related to Klimator's products for automated decision support for winter road maintenance.

Delivery and implementation of the supplementary order are planned for the third and fourth quarters of 2026. Revenue recognition is expected to take place continuously in connection with delivery during the period.

The order is expected to have a positive effect on Klimator's revenue in 2026 and further strengthens the company's position in the Norwegian market.

"We are very pleased with the continued trust from Presis Vegdrift. This expansion confirms the value of our solutions in their operational winter activities and demonstrates a growing interest in data-driven winter road maintenance in Norway," says Søren Pedersen, Head of Winter Maintenance at Klimator.

For further information
Emil Danielsson, CEO of Klimator AB
E-mail: emil.danielsson@klimator.se
Phone: +46 (0) 70 421 04 00

Partner Fondkommission AB (phone 0046 31 761 22 30, www.partnerfk.se) is the company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

About Klimator
Klimator AB is a publicly listed software company with over 30 years of research in applied road climatology. Klimator has two innovations - the data platform Road Condition Data (RCD), providing predictive high precision road weather information, and the sensor fusion solution AHEAD providing real- time detective road weather information. With these innovations, Klimator provides precise and reliable road weather information to the winter maintenance and the automotive industries creating safer roads and enabling scalable autonomous driving (AD) and intelligent driver support systems (ADAS). In 2020, Klimator acquired HedeDanmark's business operations within connected sensors to broaden and strengthen Klimator's product portfolio.

This information is information that Klimator AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-06 10:57 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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