Klimator AB: Klimator wins additional contract worth SEK 1 million from Presis Vegdrift AS

Klimator has won an additional order of approximately SEK 1 million. The deal is linked to the previously communicated order from Precis Vegdrift in Norway and concerns an expansion of the delivery within the framework of this collaboration.

The order is expected to be delivered during the third and fourth quarters of 2026. This strengthens Klimator's presence in the Norwegian market and confirms the continued confidence shown by Precis Vägdrift.

For further information

Emil Danielsson, CEO of Klimator AB

E-mail: emil.danielsson@klimator.se

Phone: +46 (0) 70 421 04 00

Partner Fondkommission AB (phone 0046 31 761 22 30, www.partnerfk.se) is the company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

About Klimator

Klimator AB is a publicly listed software company with over 30 years of research in applied road climatology. Klimator has two innovations - the data platform Road Condition Data (RCD), providing predictive high precision road weather information, and the sensor fusion solution AHEAD providing real- time detective road weather information. With these innovations, Klimator provides precise and reliable road weather information to the winter maintenance and the automotive industries creating safer roads and enabling scalable autonomous driving (AD) and intelligent driver support systems (ADAS). In 2020, Klimator acquired HedeDanmark's business operations within connected sensors to broaden and strengthen Klimator's product portfolio.

This information is information that Klimator AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-06-12 07:49 CEST.