Donnerstag, 05.03.2026
"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.03.2026 09:00 Uhr
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Klimator AB: Klimator launches a new brand. Welcome to a new era: Saltera

Klimator launches a new brand for the future of winter maintenance: Saltera. Saltera represents a modern, unified, and operations-focused identity that brings together Klimator expertise, technology, and products under one umbrella - created to meet the winter industry's growing demand for precision, efficiency, and sustainability.

"With Saltera, we are taking a major step forward. We clarify how our solutions interact and create real value across the entire winter maintenance chain - from planning and readyness to action and quality assurance," says Emil Danielsson, CEO of Klimator.

Technology that makes a real-world difference
Under the Saltera brand, (https://saltera.io) Klimator brings together a complete ecosystem of products that provide the winter industry with the market's most comprehensive and data-driven support - combining current road conditions, road weather forecasts, and real-time measurements to optimize intelligent salt models and smart winter maintenance. The products work seamlessly together, giving contractors continuously updated decision support for faster, more precise, and more sustainable actions.

  • Saltera Road Status - a powerful decision support system delivering real-time information on current and upcoming road conditions and treatment recommendations.
  • Saltera IoT RWIS - next-generation connected IoT sensors providing continuous, high-resolution measurements directly from the road surface.
  • Saltera Dynamic Salt - sends the current recommended action directly to the salt spreader.
  • Saltera Adaptive Salt - road-condition-controlled actions combining camera and laser sensors that analyze and adjust spreading in real time based on the actual road surface.
  • Saltera WMI (Winter Maintenance Index) - gathers all data in one place, including road weather forecasts, actions, and results - structured into a clear indicator to support contractors in planning, follow-up, completed actions, and outcomes.
  • Saltera API - a flexible data-access solution enabling full integration of Klimator's road and weather data into customers' own systems and workflows.

Together - we create a new era
Saltera becomes a central part of Klimator's continued growth journey and marks a new phase where clarity, usability, and operational value take center stage.

- "Saltera is developed for everyone who faces tough decisions each winter and works on the roads while others sleep. By providing better insights and smarter tools, we support their everyday work - and together, we create safer roads for everyone moving through winter traffic."

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
