Klimator AB: Klimator signs agreement with Terranor Sweden for the delivery of RSI, to a yearly amount of MSEK 1.

Klimator has signed a new agreement with Terranor Sweden covering deliveries of the decision-support software Road Status Information (RSI) to nine existing contract areas. Through RSI, Terranor gains access to high-resolution road weather forecasts, real-time data, and advanced decision support that enables more precise, proactive, and cost-efficient winter maintenance actions. RSI also serves as a foundational platform for both digitalisationand automation within the winter maintenance industry.

The total contract value amounts to approximately?1 MSEK annually?for the agreed areas.

RSI provides contractors and operational organisations with reliable, location-specific information about road conditions, strengthening planning and operational efficiency within winter maintenance operations. By implementingRSI, Terranor receives a modern digital support system for day-to-day winter operations and can further improve its service delivery to road authorities and road users.

-?"RSI is a vital hub for everyone working within modern winter maintenance, and we are therefore very pleased to continue our collaboration with Terranor. Their confidence confirms that RSI delivers significant value in operational winter work and contributes important insights for continuous improvement,"?says?Søren Pedersen, Head of Winter Maintenance.

The agreement takes effect from December 2025 and runs for five years.

For further information

Emil Danielsson, CEO of Klimator AB

E-mail: emil.danielsson@klimator.se

Phone: +46 (0) 70 421 04 00

Partner Fondkommission AB (phone 0046 31 761 22 30, www.partnerfk.se) is the company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

About Klimator

Klimator AB is a publicly listed software company with over 30 years of research in applied road climatology. Klimator has two innovations - the data platform Road Condition Data (RCD), providing predictive high precision road weather information, and the sensor fusion solution AHEAD providing real- time detective road weather information. With these innovations, Klimator provides precise and reliable road weather information to the winter maintenance and the automotive industries creating safer roads and enabling scalable autonomous driving (AD) and intelligent driver support systems (ADAS). In 2020, Klimator acquired HedeDanmark's business operations within connected sensors to broaden and strengthen Klimator's product portfolio.

This information is information that Klimator AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-12-10 13:05 CET.