Klimator AB: Klimator Wins New Customer Focused on Dynamic Salting

Klimator, a leading innovator in road weather technology, announces a new agreement and collaboration with Stian Brenden Maskinservice worth MSEK 1,3 over 5 years - 0,6 MSEK for winter 2025. The partnership, carried out in close cooperation with Zeekit AS, aims to enhance winter road maintenance through groundbreaking solutions that increase efficiency, sustainability, and traffic safety.

By leveraging Klimator's advanced technology, Stian Brenden Maskinservice will implement several key innovations in its winter operations, including:

Klimator dynamic salting - A real-time updated salting method that optimizes material use and reduces environmental impact without compromising safety.

Road weather forecasts - Accurate predictions that improve decision-making for winter maintenance.

Road Status Information - Real-time insights into road conditions, enabling proactive actions.

IoT weather stations - Smart sensors collecting precise, localized weather data for improved road treatment.

IoT water level sensors - Intelligent sensors to monitor water levels in critical areas.

- We are pleased to collaborate with Stian Brenden Maskinservice and integrate our advanced technology into their operations," says Søren Pedersen, Klimator. "This partnership, together with Zeekit AS, allows us to elevate winter road maintenance by making it more efficient, data-driven, and environmentally friendly.

With a strong commitment to innovation, efficiency, and sustainability, this collaboration marks yet another important step toward smarter and more adaptive winter maintenance.

About Stian Brenden Maskinservice

Stian Brenden Maskinservice is a recognized player in road maintenance and construction services, focusing on high-quality, efficient, and sustainable infrastructure solutions. With extensive experience and a commitment to innovation, the company ensures safe and well-maintained roads year-round.

About Zeekit AS

Zeekit AS is a technology company specializing in digital solutions for the infrastructure and mobility sectors. Through data-driven methods and IoT integration, Zeekit enhances the efficiency and sustainability of road maintenance and transport management.

Emil Danielsson, CEO of Klimator AB

E-mail: emil.danielsson@klimator.se

Phone: +46 (0) 70 421 04 00

About Klimator

Klimator AB is a publicly listed software company with over 30 years of research in applied road climatology. Klimator has two innovations - the data platform Road Condition Data (RCD), providing predictive high precision road weather information, and the sensor fusion solution AHEAD providing real- time detective road weather information. With these innovations, Klimator provides precise and reliable road weather information to the winter maintenance and the automotive industries creating safer roads and enabling scalable autonomous driving (AD) and intelligent driver support systems (ADAS). In 2020, Klimator acquired HedeDanmark's business operations within connected sensors to broaden and strengthen Klimator's product portfolio.

