Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 11.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Desert Gold: Zahlen untermauern das Potential
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QDXY | ISIN: SE0014401329 | Ticker-Symbol: 8FK
Frankfurt
11.08.25 | 08:41
0,227 Euro
+2,71 % +0,006
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KLIMATOR AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KLIMATOR AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.08.2025 16:20 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Klimator AB: Klimator Wins New Customer Focused on Dynamic Salting

Klimator, a leading innovator in road weather technology, announces a new agreement and collaboration with Stian Brenden Maskinservice worth MSEK 1,3 over 5 years - 0,6 MSEK for winter 2025. The partnership, carried out in close cooperation with Zeekit AS, aims to enhance winter road maintenance through groundbreaking solutions that increase efficiency, sustainability, and traffic safety.

By leveraging Klimator's advanced technology, Stian Brenden Maskinservice will implement several key innovations in its winter operations, including:

  • Klimator dynamic salting - A real-time updated salting method that optimizes material use and reduces environmental impact without compromising safety.
  • Road weather forecasts - Accurate predictions that improve decision-making for winter maintenance.
  • Road Status Information - Real-time insights into road conditions, enabling proactive actions.
  • IoT weather stations - Smart sensors collecting precise, localized weather data for improved road treatment.
  • IoT water level sensors - Intelligent sensors to monitor water levels in critical areas.

- We are pleased to collaborate with Stian Brenden Maskinservice and integrate our advanced technology into their operations," says Søren Pedersen, Klimator. "This partnership, together with Zeekit AS, allows us to elevate winter road maintenance by making it more efficient, data-driven, and environmentally friendly.

With a strong commitment to innovation, efficiency, and sustainability, this collaboration marks yet another important step toward smarter and more adaptive winter maintenance.

About Stian Brenden Maskinservice
Stian Brenden Maskinservice is a recognized player in road maintenance and construction services, focusing on high-quality, efficient, and sustainable infrastructure solutions. With extensive experience and a commitment to innovation, the company ensures safe and well-maintained roads year-round.

About Zeekit AS
Zeekit AS is a technology company specializing in digital solutions for the infrastructure and mobility sectors. Through data-driven methods and IoT integration, Zeekit enhances the efficiency and sustainability of road maintenance and transport management.

For further information
Emil Danielsson, CEO of Klimator AB
E-mail: emil.danielsson@klimator.se
Phone: +46 (0) 70 421 04 00

Partner Fondkommission AB (phone 0046 31 761 22 30, www.partnerfk.se) is the company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

About Klimator
Klimator AB is a publicly listed software company with over 30 years of research in applied road climatology. Klimator has two innovations - the data platform Road Condition Data (RCD), providing predictive high precision road weather information, and the sensor fusion solution AHEAD providing real- time detective road weather information. With these innovations, Klimator provides precise and reliable road weather information to the winter maintenance and the automotive industries creating safer roads and enabling scalable autonomous driving (AD) and intelligent driver support systems (ADAS). In 2020, Klimator acquired HedeDanmark's business operations within connected sensors to broaden and strengthen Klimator's product portfolio.

This information is information that Klimator AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-11 16:19 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.