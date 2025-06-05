Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.06.2025
Kupfer wird knapp! Jetzt mischen sich Medien ein - und ein Explorer liefert die Story zur Fantasie
WKN: A2QDXY | ISIN: SE0014401329
Frankfurt
05.06.25 | 09:18
0,195 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.06.2025 08:30 Uhr
20 Leser
Klimator AB: Klimator receives expanded order from Mesta AS - strengthens winter maintenance in Norway with smart technology in a deal worth SEK 1.5 million

The order includes the delivery and implementation of Klimator's decision support software Road Status Information (RSI) across an additional six maintenance areas, along with more that 100 IoT-based road weather stations. These technologies will be used to improve the efficiency of winter maintenance operations on several newly awarded road sections and contract areas in Norway.

Mesta is an existing customer of Klimator and has, during 2025, secured a significant number of new maintenance contracts from Fylkeskommuner, Statens vegvesen and Nye Veier. This order further expands the footprint of Klimator's solutions within Norwegian winter road operations.

- We are proud of the continued trust from Mesta. The fact that our solutions are expanding and being integrated into their daily operations is a testament to both the maturity of our technology and the practical value it delivers, says Søren Pedersen, Head of Winter Maintenance at Klimator. With Road Status Information and our IoT sensors, Mesta can operate in a more data-driven manner, reduce salt usage, and simultaneously improve traffic safety.

Deliveries will start during the summer and will be fully operational ahead of the upcoming winter season.

For further information
Emil Danielsson, CEO of Klimator AB
E-mail: emil.danielsson@klimator.se
Phone: +46 (0) 70 421 04 00

Partner Fondkommission AB (phone 0046 31 761 22 30, www.partnerfk.se) is the company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

About Klimator
Klimator AB is a publicly listed software company with over 30 years of research in applied road climatology. Klimator has two innovations - the data platform Road Condition Data (RCD), providing predictive high precision road weather information, and the sensor fusion solution AHEAD providing real- time detective road weather information. With these innovations, Klimator provides precise and reliable road weather information to the winter maintenance and the automotive industries creating safer roads and enabling scalable autonomous driving (AD) and intelligent driver support systems (ADAS). In 2020, Klimator acquired HedeDanmark's business operations within connected sensors to broaden and strengthen Klimator's product portfolio.

This information is information that Klimator AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-06-05 08:27 CEST.

