Klimator AB: Klimator Enters an Agreement for Automated Winter Maintenance with Another Municipality in Denmark, Valued at Approximately SEK 650,000 in Revenue for 2026

Klimator has signed a new agreement with a municipality in Denmark that includes deliveries of the decision-support software Saltera Road Status, Saltera IoT Sensors, as well as the operational system BM Road Service System.

Saltera Road Status, combined with Saltera IoT Sensors, provides contractors and operational organizations with reliable, location-specific real-time information about road conditions. Together, these solutions create a robust data foundation that strengthens planning, prioritization, and operational efficiency within the winter maintenance organization.

By implementing Saltera Road Status and complementing it with Saltera IoT sensor data, customers gain a modern, digital decision-support system for winter operations, improving precision in execution and further enhancing service delivery to both road authorities and road users. At the same time, the delivery of BM Road Service System provides significant operational advantages, such as distributing information directly to the driver.

"The entire industry is talking about the importance of integrating and automating resources within winter road maintenance. By combining Klimator's RSI technology and IoT sensors with the operational strengths of BM Systems, the municipality gains a real-time, data-driven foundation for efficient, cost-effective, and more precise winter actions. This improves operational efficiency and directly contributes to safer roads for the public," says Søren Pedersen, Head of Winter Maintenance, Klimator.

Implementation begins immediately, with a phased rollout planned over the coming months. The project aligns with the company's strategy to strengthen its position in automated solutions for the winter maintenance industry.

For further information

Emil Danielsson, CEO of Klimator AB

E-mail: emil.danielsson@klimator.se

Phone: +46 (0) 70 421 04 00

Partner Fondkommission AB (phone 0046 31 761 22 30, www.partnerfk.se) is the company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

About Klimator

Klimator AB is a publicly listed software company with over 30 years of research in applied road climatology. Klimator has two innovations - the data platform Road Condition Data (RCD), providing predictive high precision road weather information, and the sensor fusion solution AHEAD providing real- time detective road weather information. With these innovations, Klimator provides precise and reliable road weather information to the winter maintenance and the automotive industries creating safer roads and enabling scalable autonomous driving (AD) and intelligent driver support systems (ADAS). In 2020, Klimator acquired HedeDanmark's business operations within connected sensors to broaden and strengthen Klimator's product portfolio.