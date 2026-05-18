Klimator AB: Klimator signs Safecote as UK partner and distributor for all Klimator services and products

Klimator AB has entered into a strategic partnership with Safecote Limited, appointing Safecote as partner and distributor for Klimator's full portfolio of winter maintenance services and products in the UK and selected European markets.

Safecote is an established winter service solutions company with almost 30 years experience supporting highway authorities and contractors across the UK and Europe with de-icing products, equipment and digital services. The partnership is expected to strengthen Klimator's market reach, accelerate adoption of its road weather and decision support technology and create cross-selling opportunities in core winter maintenance markets.

"This partnership is an important step in our strategy to scale Klimator's winter maintenance business in key European markets, with a special focus on forecasted and road condition controlled spreading," says Søren Pedersen, Head of Winter Maintenance at Klimator. "By combining Safecote's strong customer relationships and product range with Klimator's road weather intelligence and decision support systems, we can deliver safer roads, lower total costs and reduced environmental impact for our customers."

"We are delighted to partner with Klimator and to represent their full suite of services and products," says MarkDutton, Owner & CEO of Safecote. "Our customers increasingly demand integrated solutions that combine high-quality de-icers and equipment with reliable weather data and decision support. Klimator's technology is a natural extension of our portfolio and will help our customers manage winter conditions more efficiently and sustainably."

Learn more: https://safecote.com

For further information

Emil Danielsson, CEO of Klimator AB

E-mail: emil.danielsson@klimator.se

Phone: +46 (0) 70 421 04 00

Partner Fondkommission AB (phone 0046 31 761 22 30, www.partnerfk.se) is the company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

About Klimator

Klimator AB is a publicly listed software company with over 30 years of research in applied road climatology. Klimator has two innovations - the data platform Road Condition Data (RCD), providing predictive high precision road weather information, and the sensor fusion solution AHEAD providing real- time detective road weather information. With these innovations, Klimator provides precise and reliable road weather information to the winter maintenance and the automotive industries creating safer roads and enabling scalable autonomous driving (AD) and intelligent driver support systems (ADAS). In 2020, Klimator acquired HedeDanmark's business operations within connected sensors to broaden and strengthen Klimator's product portfolio.

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