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WKN: A14V7P | ISIN: SE0007280326 | Ticker-Symbol: 6FN
Frankfurt
07.08.26 | 09:10
0,070 Euro
+0,86 % +0,001
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KLARIA PHARMA HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KLARIA PHARMA HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0670,10718:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.08.2026 10:21 Uhr
222 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Klaria Pharma Holding AB: Klaria Receives EU Notification of Allowance for Sumatriptan Alginate Film

Klaria has received a Notice of Allowance from the European Patent Office for the second patent in the Sumatriptan Alginate Film (SAF) patent portfolio. The Notice of Allowance indicates that the second patent and all claims therein are to be granted in their entirety.

SAF is already protected by granted patents in the major market territories, such as the EU and US and the granting of the second patent broadens these protections. Patent protection of a marketed product is seldom through a single patent. Broadening protections through additional patents allows Klaria more flexibility in manufacturing, but more importantly it allows Klaria to identify and prosecute patent infringement and discourages development of similar, competing products without Klaria's consent.

Earlier this year, Klaria announced a positive opinion on both novelty and inventive step, the fundamental requirements of a valid patent, on the third patent in the SAF patent family. The aim of the third patent is to protect the specific properties of the marketed product and to extend the patent protection and thus market exclusivity to 2045. Klaria looks forward to announcing progress on this patent in the future.

For more information, visit the Klaria Pharma Holding website klaria.com or contact:

Fredrik Hübinette, Chairman of the Board of Directors
info@klaria.com
Tel: +46 (0) 8-446 42 99

This is Klaria Pharma Holding AB

Klaria (Klaria Pharma Holding AB) is a Swedish listed pharmaceutical company that develops innovative, rapid-acting products. By combining patented technology of a film that attaches to the oral mucosa and well proven pharmaceuticals, the company has developed a drug distribution concept with many benefits and potential uses. Klaria is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Markets under the short name KLAR. FNCA Sweden is Certified Advisor (info@fnca.se, +46(0) 8-528 00 399) for Klaria Pharma Holding AB. For more information, see www.klaria.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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