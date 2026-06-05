Klaria Pharma Holding AB: Klaria receives 25 MSEK in loan financing with the possibility of an additional 15 MSEK

Klaria Pharma Holding AB (publ) ("Klaria" or the "Company") announces that Klaria has entered into an agreement for a bridge loan of 25 MSEK from a Swedish finance company. The agreement also includes an option for the Company to borrow an additional 15 MSEK if necessary, which means that the total possible financing framework amounts to 40 MSEK.

The purpose of the bridge loan is to strengthen Klaria's financial flexibility during the ongoing process that the Company is conducting together with BDO London to access all available markets around the world.Klaria would also like to highlight that the preparatory activities ahead of CNX Therapeutics' expected launch of Sumatriptan Alginate Film in Europe are progressing according to plan, including ongoing large-scale manufacturing of the product. In addition, the market for migraine treatment continues to grow, and Klaria believes that the Company's product has a good opportunity to take a very strong position in the treatment of acute migraine - completely replacing many of the existing sumatriptan products.

"This financing significantly strengthens our flexibility, thus creating stability during the process we are now conducting together with BDO. At the same time, we continue to progress towards the market launch of Sumatriptan Alginate Film in Europe together with our licensing partner CNX Therapeutics. The product's unique advantages in the form of an overall lower dose and rapid and reliable delivery of the sumatriptan to the bloodstream with much lower variability mean that we see the perfect conditions to establish a very strong penetration in the large and growing worldwide market for acute migraine treatment," says Klaria's Chairman of the Board Fredrik Hübinette.

The bridge loan will be disbursed immediately and runs up until May 27 2027. The loan has an arrangement fee of 1,5 MSEK, and a fixed interest rate for the loan period of 30-day Stibor +1.5 percentage points.

This disclosure contains information that Klaria Pharma Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014) and the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 05-06-2026 20:13 CET.

For more information, visit the Klaria Pharma Holding website klaria.com or contact:

Fredrik Hübinette, Chairman of the Board of Directors

info@klaria.com

Tel: +46 (0) 8-446 42 99

This is Klaria Pharma Holding AB

Klaria (Klaria Pharma Holding AB) is a Swedish listed pharmaceutical company that develops innovative, rapid-acting products. By combining patented technology of a film that attaches to the oral mucosa and well proven pharmaceuticals, the company has developed a drug distribution concept with many benefits and potential uses. Klaria is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Markets under the short name KLAR. FNCA Sweden is Certified Advisor (info@fnca.se, +46(0) 8-528 00 399) for Klaria Pharma Holding AB. For more information, see www.klaria.com.