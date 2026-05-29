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WKN: A14V7P | ISIN: SE0007280326 | Ticker-Symbol: 6FN
Frankfurt
28.05.26 | 08:07
0,068 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KLARIA PHARMA HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KLARIA PHARMA HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0660,07715:48
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.05.2026 13:30 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Klaria Pharma Holding AB: Klaria Interim Report Q1 2026

Klaria Interim Report Q1 2026 1 January - 31 March

Summary of the interim report

First quarter of 2026 The group in total

- Net sales 0.1 MSEK (9.0 MSEK)

- Other income 0.0 MSEK (0.0 MSEK)

- R&D expenses for the quarter amounted to 4.9 MSEK (3.4 MSEK)

- Profit after tax amounted to -8.7 MSEK (-1.6 MSEK)

- Earnings per share for the quarter amounted to -0.04 SEK (-0.01 SEK)

- Cash flow from operating activities amounted to -0.1 MSEK (0.9 MSEK)

- Liquid assets on the balance sheet date amounted to 0.3 MSEK (1.5 MSEK)

- Group equity as of March 31 amounted to -20.6 MSEK (1.7 MSEK)

- Equity in the parent company as of March 31 amounted to 86.0 MSEK (75.4 MSEK)

For more information, visit the Klaria Pharma Holding website klaria.com or contact:
info@klaria.com
Tel: +46 (0) 8-446 42 99

This is Klaria Pharma Holding AB

Klaria (Klaria Pharma Holding AB) is a Swedish listed pharmaceutical company that develops innovative, rapid-acting products. By combining patented technology of a film that attaches to the oral mucosa and well proven pharmaceuticals, the company has developed a drug distribution concept with many benefits and potential uses. Klaria is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Markets under the short name KLAR. FNCA Sweden is Certified Advisor (info@fnca.se, +46(0) 8-528 00 399) for Klaria Pharma Holding AB. For more information, see www.klaria.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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