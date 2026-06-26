Klaria Pharma Holding AB: Report from the Annual General Meeting of Klaria Pharma Holding AB (publ)

Today, the Annual General Meeting 2026 of Klaria Pharma Holding AB (publ), reg. no. 556959-2917, was held. Below is a summary of the resolutions adopted by the Annual General Meeting (all in accordance with the proposals presented in the summary to the Annual General Meeting, which has been available on the company's website www.klaria.com).

It was resolved to adopt the income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet for the financial year 2025.

It was unanimously resolved that the company's result shall be carried forward.

It was unanimously resolved to discharge the members of the board of directors and the CEO from liability for their management of the company during the financial year 2025.

It was unanimously resolved to re-elect Fredrik Hübinette, Scott Boyer and Anders Jacobson as members of the board of directors for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

It was unanimously resolved to re-elect Azets Revision & Rådgivning AB, reg. no. 559480-5169, as auditor for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, with the authorized public accountant Per Hammar as the auditor in charge.

It vas unanimously resolved that the renumeration to the board of directors not employed by the company shall be SEK 200 000. Since Scott Boyer and Fredrik Hübinette are employed by the company, only Anders Jacobson will receive board remuneration. It was resolved that remuneration to the company's auditor shall be paid in accordance with invoices approved by the Company.

It was unanimously resolved to authorize the board of directors to resolve on the issuance of new shares, warrants and/or convertibles through which the company's share capital may be increased by an amount corresponding to twenty (20) percent of the share capital and the number of shares in the company as of the date the board of directors exercises the authorization.

For more information, visit the Klaria Pharma Holding website klaria.com or contact:

Fredrik Hübinette, Chairman of the Board of Directors

info@klaria.com

Tel: +46 (0) 8-446 42 99

This is Klaria Pharma Holding AB

Klaria (Klaria Pharma Holding AB) is a Swedish listed pharmaceutical company that develops innovative, rapid-acting products. By combining patented technology of a film that attaches to the oral mucosa and well proven pharmaceuticals, the company has developed a drug distribution concept with many benefits and potential uses. Klaria is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Markets under the short name KLAR. FNCA Sweden is Certified Advisor (info@fnca.se, +46(0) 8-528 00 399) for Klaria Pharma Holding AB. For more information, see www.klaria.com.