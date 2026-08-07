

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kirin Holdings Company Limited (KNBWY.PK, KNBWF.PK, 2503.T), a Japanese beer and beverage company, on Friday reported a rise in net profit and revenue for the first half of fiscal 2026. In addition, Kirin has revised up its annual earnings guidance. For the six-month period to June 30, the company reported net income of JPY 101.720 billion, or JPY 126.33 per basic share, higher than JPY 52.835 billion, or JPY 65.23 per basic share in the same period last year. This steep rise in net income reflects the gain on the sale of Four Roses and increased revenue.



Operating earnings were JPY 129.042 billion, compared with JPY 68.723 billion in the previous year. Revenue was JPY 1.217 trillion, up from JPY 1.136 trillion in the previous year, driven by solid sales performance across businesses and favorable foreign exchange impact.



For the 12-month period to December 31 (the full year), the beverage maker now anticipates net profit of JPY 160 billion, compared with the earlier outlook of JPY 156 billion. Kirin now expects earnings of JPY 200 per basic share, higher than the earlier guidance of JPY 193 per basic share. The company, however, still anticipates revenue of JPY 2.480 trillion, unchanged from the prior expectation of JPY 2.480 trillion.



For the full year, Kirin intends to pay a total dividend of JPY 76 per share, higher than last year's JPY 74 per share.



For the 12-month period to December 31, 2025, the company had posted net profit of JPY 147.5 billion, or JPY 182 per basic share, on revenue of JPY 2.433 trillion.



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