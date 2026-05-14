

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kirin Holdings Co., Ltd. (KNBWY.PK) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY27.078 billion, or JPY33.46 per share. This compares with JPY24.338 billion, or JPY30.05 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.0% to JPY573.033 billion from JPY545.852 billion last year.



Kirin Holdings Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY27.078 Bln. vs. JPY24.338 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY33.46 vs. JPY30.05 last year. -Revenue: JPY573.033 Bln vs. JPY545.852 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 193.00 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 2.480 B



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