

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Zensho Holdings Co., Ltd. (7550.T), a Japanese owner of restaurant chains, on Friday revised up its first-half and full-year earnings outlook. However, Zensho has revised down net sales guidance for the same periods.



For the six-month period to September 30, 2026, the company now expects net profit of JPY 30.900 billion, compared with the earlier guidance of JPY 23.847 billion. Income per basic share is now anticipated to be JPY 185.89, higher than the earlier outlook of JPY 140.70 per basic share.



Zensho now anticipates net sales of JPY 686 billion, less than the previous outlook of JPY 691.331 billion.



For the six-month period to September 30, 2025, the restaurant chain owner had recorded net profit of JPY 23.255 billion, or JPY 143.25 per basic share, with net sales of JPY 588.180 billion.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2027 (the full year), Zensho now projects net profit of JPY 54 billion against the earlier expectation of JPY 50 billion. Income per basic share is now anticipated to be JPY 321.99, higher than the earlier outlook of JPY 296.19 per basic share. The company now anticipates net sales of JPY 1.402 trillion, less than the prior guidance of JPY 1.424 trillion.



For the full year, the company intends to pay a total dividend of JPY 80 per share, compared with JPY 75 per share in the previous year.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, Zensho had posted net income of JPY 45.812 billion, or JPY 275.85 per basic share, on net sales of JPY 1.213 trillion.



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