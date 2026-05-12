

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO LTD (7550.T) reported earnings for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY45.812 billion, or JPY275.85 per share. This compares with JPY39.290 billion, or JPY240.45 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.2% to JPY1.264 trillion from JPY1.137 trillion last year.



ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO LTD earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY45.812 Bln. vs. JPY39.290 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY275.85 vs. JPY240.45 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.264 Tn vs. JPY1.137 Tn last year.



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