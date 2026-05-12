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WKN: 565375 | ISIN: JP3429300001 | Ticker-Symbol: 5F7
Frankfurt
11.05.26 | 17:15
49,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,00049,20010:19
48,00049,20010:18
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ZENSHO
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO LTD49,0000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.