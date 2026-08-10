Rightmove Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 10
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BGDT3G23
Issuer Name
RIGHTMOVE PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Barclays PLC
City of registered office (if applicable)
London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
05-Aug-2026
6. Date on which Issuer notified
07-Aug-2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
0.500000
0.000000
0.500000
3703056
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
2.270000
3.230000
5.500000
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BGDT3G23
3703056
0.500000
Sub Total 8.A
3703056
0.500000%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Barclays PLC
Barclays Bank PLC
Barclays PLC
Barclays Capital Securities Limited
Barclays PLC
Barclays Bank (Suisse) SA
Barclays PLC
Barclays Investment Solutions Limited
Barclays PLC
Barclays Bank PLC Monaco
Barclays PLC
Barclays Bank Ireland PLC
Barclays PLC
Barclays Bank (BPCI Jersey)
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
If date does not apply, explain below
11. Additional Information
Full chain of controlled undertaking:
Barclays PLC
Barclays Bank PLC (100%)
Barclays PLC
Barclays Bank PLC (100%)
Barclays Capital Securities Limited (100%)
Barclays PLC
Barclays Bank PLC (100%)
Barclays Directors Limited (100%)
Barclays Group Holdings Limited (100%)
B.P.B (Holdings) Limited (100%)
Barclays Bank (Suisse) SA (100%)
Barclays PLC
Barclays Bank PLC (100%)
Barclays Investment Solutions Limited (100%)
Barclays PLC
Barclays Bank PLC (100%)
Barclays Bank PLC Monaco (100%)
Barclays PLC
Barclays Bank PLC (100%)
Barclays Bank Ireland PLC (100%)
Barclays PLC
Barclays Bank PLC (100%)
Barclays Bank (BPCI Jersey) (100%)
Trading Book Exemption applied.
12. Date of Completion
07-Aug-2026
13. Place Of Completion
London