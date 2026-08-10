Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 10

10 August 2026



Rightmove plc

Share buyback programme

Transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove" or "Company") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 31 July 2026 (the "Programme"), it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through Peel Hunt LLP.

Date Venue Volume Weighted Average Price (p) Aggregated Volume Lowest price paid per share (p) Highest price paid per share (p) 03-08-2026 XLON 469.82 620,888 461.40 477.00 04-08-2026 XLON 470.70 421,052 464.60 475.30 05-08-2026 XLON 476.93 378,328 468.00 481.70 06-08-2026 XLON 472.10 357,020 469.10 477.50 07-08-2026 XLON 475.29 367,201 470.60 478.60

The purchased shares will be cancelled. Following the settlement and cancellation of the purchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 750,409,577 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each. 10,413,689 shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 739,995,888.

This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In acc ordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the "UK Market Abuse Regulation"), a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Peel Hunt LLP on behalf of Rightmove as part of the Programme is available through the link below.

RMV SBB 030826 - 070826.pdf