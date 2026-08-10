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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
10.08.26 | 16:00
5,632 Euro
+1,22 % +0,068
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,4965,64219:03
5,5265,61219:00
PR Newswire
10.08.2026 12:06 Uhr
203 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 10

10 August 2026


Rightmove plc
Share buyback programme
Transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove" or "Company") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 31 July 2026 (the "Programme"), it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through Peel Hunt LLP.

Date

Venue

Volume Weighted Average Price (p)

Aggregated Volume

Lowest price paid per share (p)

Highest price paid per share (p)

03-08-2026

XLON

469.82

620,888

461.40

477.00

04-08-2026

XLON

470.70

421,052

464.60

475.30

05-08-2026

XLON

476.93

378,328

468.00

481.70

06-08-2026

XLON

472.10

357,020

469.10

477.50

07-08-2026

XLON

475.29

367,201

470.60

478.60

The purchased shares will be cancelled. Following the settlement and cancellation of the purchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 750,409,577 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each. 10,413,689 shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 739,995,888.

This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In acc ordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the "UK Market Abuse Regulation"), a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Peel Hunt LLP on behalf of Rightmove as part of the Programme is available through the link below.

RMV SBB 030826 - 070826.pdf

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

© 2026 PR Newswire
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