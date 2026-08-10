RaySearch Laboratories AB: Strong order momentum in the USA at the start of the third quarter

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) has secured a total of nine orders for RayStation®* in the USA at the beginning of the third quarter. The combined order value amounts to approximately USD 5 million, the majority of which will be recognized as revenue during the third quarter of 2026.

The orders were received from nine customers in the USA, both new and existing, including University of Florida Health Proton Therapy Institute, University of North Carolina School of Medicine, Lexington VA Health Care System and Emory Proton Therapy Center. They include RayStation, the treatment planning system used to support advanced radiation therapy for cancer treatment. One of the orders, from the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, was previously announced in a press release on August 7.

"The order development in the USA at the start of the third quarter confirms our view that demand for RaySearch's solutions remains strong. Following a period in which several deals in the region have taken longer than expected to close, we are pleased to see many important orders coming in from established cancer centers, university hospitals and proton therapy centers. The strong order intake gives us increased confidence in our performance in the second half of the year," says Johan Löf, founder and CEO of RaySearch Laboratories.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB

Tel: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00

Carolina Strömlid, Head of Investor Relations, RaySearch Laboratories AB

Tel: +46 (0) 708 807 173

ir@raysearchlabs.com

About RaySearch

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation®* treatment planning system (TPS) and the oncology information system (OIS) RayCare®*. The most recent additions to the RaySearch product line are RayIntelligence® and RayCommand®*. RayIntelligence is an oncology analytics system (OAS) which enables cancer clinics to collect, structure, and analyze data. RayCommand, a treatment control system (TCS), is designed to link the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information systems. RaySearch's software has been sold to over 1,200 clinics in 51 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003 (STO: RAY B). More information is available at raysearchlabs.com.

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* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.