Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings -2

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings 10-Aug-2026 / 17:29 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") Director/PDMR Shareholdings This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation. The Company annnounces that on 6 August 2026 options granted under the Company's Executive Share Option Scheme 2025 ("ESOS") were approved as summarised below and detailed in the attached notifications. The options granted under the ESOS have been granted to Executive Directors and other PDMRs to the extent they were eligible up to the maximum value set by HMRC. The options are granted over 40p "A" Ordinary Shares and the option price is based on the the five day average price of the middle market quotations ending 5 August 2026 being GBP7.24. The options will vest on their third anniversary of grant, subject to the achievement of certain performance criteria (as detailed in the Annual Report and Accounts 2026), and thereafter will remain exercisable until their tenth anniversary Enquiries: Rachel Spencer Company Secretary 020 8996 2073 10 August 2026 Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Simon Emeny 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Chairman b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 Award made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Executive Share Option Scheme 2025 ("ESOS") b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) "A" Ord Shares Share Price ESOS 8,287 GBP7.24

Aggregated

As above

information

d)

Aggregated volume As above

Price As above

e) Date of the transaction 6 August 2026

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Fred Turner 2. Reason for the notification Chief Operating Officer a) Position/status b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 Awards made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Executive Share Option Scheme 2025 ("ESOS") b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) "A" Ord Shares Share Price ESOS 7,596 GBP7.24

Aggregated information

As above

d)

Aggregated volume As above

Price As above

e) Date of the transaction 6 August 2026

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Dawn Browne 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief People Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 Award made under Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Executive Share Option Scheme 2025 ("ESOS")

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DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings -2-

b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume "A" Ord Share Shares Price c) Price(s) and volume(s) ESOS 4,834 GBP7.24

Aggregated

As above

information

d)

Aggregated volume As above

Price As above

e) Date of the transaction 6 August 2026

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Peter Turner 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Property Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 Award made under Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Executive Share Option Scheme 2025 ("ESOS") b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume "A" Ord Share Shares Price c) Price(s) and volume(s) ESOS 8,287 GBP7.24

Aggregated

As above

information

d)

Aggregated volume As above

Price As above

e) Date of the transaction 6 August 2026

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Samantha Bourke 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Marketing Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 Award made under Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Executive Share Option Scheme 2025 ("ESOS") b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume "A" Ord Share Shares Price c) Price(s) and volume(s) ESOS 8,287 GBP7.24

Aggregated

As above

information

d)

Aggregated volume As above

Price As above

e) Date of the transaction 6 August 2026

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction

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Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: DSH TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 Sequence No.: 439207 EQS News ID: 2380288 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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