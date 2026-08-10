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WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
10.08.26 | 08:10
8,300 Euro
+0,61 % +0,050
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,2009,00010.08.
Dow Jones News
10.08.2026 19:03 Uhr
432 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings -2-

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings 
10-Aug-2026 / 17:29 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
 
 ("the Company") 

Director/PDMR Shareholdings 

This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation. 

The Company annnounces that on 6 August 2026 options granted under the Company's Executive Share Option Scheme 2025 
("ESOS") were approved as summarised below and detailed in the attached notifications. 

The options granted under the ESOS have been granted to Executive Directors and other PDMRs to the extent they were 
eligible up to the maximum value set by HMRC. The options are granted over 40p "A" Ordinary Shares and the option price 
is based on the the five day average price of the middle market quotations ending 5 August 2026 being GBP7.24. The 
options will vest on their third anniversary of grant, subject to the achievement of certain performance criteria (as 
detailed in the Annual Report and Accounts 2026), and thereafter will remain exercisable until their tenth anniversary 

Enquiries: 
 
Rachel Spencer 
 
Company Secretary 
 
020 8996 2073 

10 August 2026 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                             Simon Emeny 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                       Executive Chairman 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                Initial Notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
                                      Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
                                    
 
                                      213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
                                    
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                      "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each  
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
                                      
a)        
                                    
       Identification code 
                                    "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 
 
                                      Award made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner 
                                      P.L.C. Executive Share Option Scheme 2025 
                                      ("ESOS") 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 

                                      Price         Volume 

c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                            "A" Ord Shares  Share Price 
 
                                      ESOS     8,287      GBP7.24

Aggregated

As above

information

d)

Aggregated volume As above

Price As above

e) Date of the transaction 6 August 2026

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                             Fred Turner 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
                                      Chief Operating Officer 
a)      Position/status 
                                    
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                Initial 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
                                      Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
                                    
 
                                      213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
                                    
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                      "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
                                      
a)        
                                    
       Identification code 
                                    "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 
 
                                      Awards made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner 
                                      P.L.C. Executive Share Option Scheme 2025 
                                      ("ESOS") 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 

                                      Price         Volume 

c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                            "A" Ord Shares  Share Price 
 
                                      ESOS     7,596      GBP7.24

Aggregated information

As above

d)

Aggregated volume As above

Price As above

e) Date of the transaction 6 August 2026

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                            Dawn Browne 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                       Chief People Officer 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial Notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
                                     Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
                                   
 
                                     213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
                                   
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                     "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each  
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument   
 
a)                                       
 
       Identification code                       
 
                                     "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 
 
                                     Award made under Fuller, Smith & Turner 
                                     P.L.C. Executive Share Option Scheme 2025 
                                     ("ESOS")

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 10, 2026 12:29 ET (16:29 GMT)

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings -2- 

b)      Nature of the transaction 

                                     Price         Volume 

                                             "A" Ord Share 
                                            Shares Price         
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     ESOS     4,834  GBP7.24

Aggregated

As above

information

d)

Aggregated volume As above

Price As above

e) Date of the transaction 6 August 2026

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                            Peter Turner 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                       Property Director 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial Notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
                                     Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
                                   
 
                                     213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
                                   
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                     "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each  
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument   
 
a)                                       
 
       Identification code                       
 
                                     "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 
 
                                     Award made under Fuller, Smith & Turner 
                                     P.L.C. Executive Share Option Scheme 2025 
                                     ("ESOS") 
b)      Nature of the transaction 

                                     Price         Volume 

                                             "A" Ord Share 
                                            Shares Price         
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     ESOS     8,287  GBP7.24

Aggregated

As above

information

d)

Aggregated volume As above

Price As above

e) Date of the transaction 6 August 2026

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                            Samantha Bourke 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                       Marketing Director  
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial Notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
                                     Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
                                   
 
                                     213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
                                   
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                     "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each  
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument   
 
a)                                       
 
       Identification code                       
 
                                     "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 
 
                                     Award made under Fuller, Smith & Turner 
                                     P.L.C. Executive Share Option Scheme 2025 
                                     ("ESOS") 
b)      Nature of the transaction 

                                     Price         Volume 

                                             "A" Ord Share 
                                            Shares Price         
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     ESOS     8,287  GBP7.24

Aggregated

As above

information

d)

Aggregated volume As above

Price As above

e) Date of the transaction 6 August 2026

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     FSTA 
LEI Code:   213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
Sequence No.: 439207 
EQS News ID:  2380288 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2380288&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 10, 2026 12:29 ET (16:29 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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