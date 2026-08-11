

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AECOM (ACM) on Monday reported a third-quarter net loss, compared to a profit last year, hurt by a charge tied to a Construction Management project.



Revenue fell 14% to $3.59 billion from $4.18 billion a year earlier, while the company posted a net loss attributable to AECOM of $86.7 million, or $0.67 per share, compared with net income of $131.0 million, or $0.98 per share, in the prior-year quarter.



The quarter included the $337 million pre-tax charge, which reflected higher projected costs to complete a Construction Management project.



AECOM now expects fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $3.95-$4.15 and adjusted EBITDA of $935-$965 million.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News