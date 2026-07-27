AECOM to deliver the preliminary design for Portugal's new national airport

AECOM (NYSE:ACM), the trusted global infrastructure leader, today announced it has been selected by ANA Aeroportos de Portugal S.A., part of VINCI Airports group, to deliver the preliminary design for New Lisbon Airport (Luis de Camões Airport), a planned world-class international hub for the capital city of Portugal. The new development will establish a unique gateway to Portugal, delivering substantial capacity expansion and serving as a catalyst for regional economic growth.

AECOM is leading the project, working with local Portuguese partners to deliver the initial phase of design development, providing a full range of technical, design and project management services.

"We are proud to bring our global aviation expertise to this transformative project for the country of Portugal," said Russell Jackson, interim chief executive of AECOM's global Transportation business. "Leveraging our international reach and working closely with our local partners and ANA Aeroportos de Portugal, we aim to create an iconic gateway that drives economic growth, supports tourism and delivers far-reaching benefits for generations to come."

New Lisbon Airport is set to replace the city's existing Humberto Delgado Airport, which has limited expansion potential. The new airport site is located in the municipalities of Benavente and Montijo and partially occupying the existing Alcochete firing range, across the Tagus River from Lisbon.

"Our integrated design approach spanning the full range of design and project management services while leveraging both global expertise and local knowledge will support the creation of an airport for the future that is both visionary and practical," said Richard Whitehead, chief executive of AECOM's Europe India region. "Centered on passenger experience and designed to be efficient with built-in flexibility for incremental expansion with minimal disruption, this airport will redefine connectivity for Portugal."

AECOM's global aviation team provides a full range of services to its clients around the world, including architecture, design, program management, technical and sustainability advisory services. New Lisbon Airport builds on AECOM's deep expertise delivering transformative aviation projects, recently including Boston Logan International Airport in the USA, Kuwait International Airport and Jorge Chavez International Airport in Lima, Peru.

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) is the global infrastructure leader, committed to delivering a better world. As a trusted professional services firm powered by deep technical abilities, we solve our clients' complex challenges in water, environment, energy, transportation and buildings. Our teams partner with public- and private-sector clients to create innovative, sustainable and resilient solutions throughout the project lifecycle from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm that had revenue of $16.1 billion in fiscal year 2025. Learn more at aecom.com.

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Media Contact:

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