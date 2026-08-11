

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd. (161390.KS), on Tuesday, reported higher net income in the second quarter compared with the previous year.



For the second quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company increased to KRW 279.10 billion from KRW 182.07 billion in the previous year.



Operating income jumped to KRW 559.09 billion from KRW 353.64 billion in the prior year.



Sales increased to KRW 5.68 trillion from KRW 5.37 trillion in the previous year.



Hankook Tire & Technology is currently trading 2.29% lesser at KRW 68,400 on the Korean Stock Exchange.



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