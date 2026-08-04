Hankook Tire & Technology: Hankook Backs High-Speed Action at WRC Secto Rally Finland 2026

Dynapro R213 delivers consistent performance on the fastest high-speed gravel stages of the WRC season

Consistent performance and advanced technology demonstrated even under extreme conditions caused by sudden rainfall on the opening day

Round 11, ueno Rally del Paraguay, takes place from August 27 to 30 around Encarnación, Paraguay

JYVÄSKYLÄ, Finland, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading global tire company Hankook Tire & Technology (Hankook), the exclusive tire supplier to the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), supported the season's tenth round at Secto Rally Finland, which concluded on August 2 in Jyväskylä and the surrounding areas of Finland.

The rally covered 20 Special Stages (SS) over a total competitive distance of 316.04 kilometers. Widely known among motorsport fans as the fastest rally on the WRC calendar, the event demanded precise vehicle control and consistent tire performance at extreme speeds.

Blind Crests that restricted visibility, frequent jumps of varying lengths, and narrow forest roads placed tire durability and driving stability at the heart of the competition. Adding to the challenge, sudden heavy rainfall from the afternoon of the opening day turned the road surfaces into slippery mud and caused deep puddles to form across the stages, creating near-waterlogged conditions.

Hankook supplied its all-terrain rally tire, the Dynapro R213, to support drivers in delivering their best performance throughout the event. Even as sudden rainfall drastically reduced surface grip, the tire effectively absorbed landing impacts on high-speed unpaved surfaces and through repeated jumps. On waterlogged dirt roads and forest tracks, the Dynapro R213 delivered unwavering grip, precise steering response, and robust durability, providing consistent performance.

Sami Pajari of Toyota GAZOO Racing World Rally Team secured victory on home soil at Secto Rally Finland, completing back-to-back WRC wins just two weeks after his victory in Estonia. The result lifted Pajari to second place in the Drivers' Championship with 171 points, 30 points behind championship leader Elfyn Evans.

The 2026 WRC season continues with Round 11, ueno Rally del Paraguay, held from August 27 to 30 around Encarnación, Paraguay. The rally features gravel stages combining red clay and sand, with high-speed sections and sharp directional changes. Deep ruts and exposed rocks further increase the challenge, demanding high level of tire durability and grip.

Hankook exclusively supplies rally tires across all WRC classes. Driving data gathered across approximately 70 motorsport competitions worldwide including the WRC is actively applied to the company's research and development. This supports continued innovation in high-performance tire technology and strengthens Hankook's competitiveness as a global top-tier brand.

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