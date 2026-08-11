TKH Group N.V.: Strong performance continues in Q2 2026

Highlights Q2 2026• Total turnover increased by 18.0% organically to €507.6 million, with Automation growing by 5.9% and Electrification by 36.9%• Adjusted EBITA increased by 67.5% organically to €67.3 millionHighlights H1 2026• Total turnover increased organically by 14.0% to €955.9 million, with Automation growing by 3.4% and Electrification by 33.3%• Added value of 50.2% (H1 2025: 50.7%)• Adjusted EBITA increased by 43.5% organically to €113.7 million, with Automation up by 3.0% and Electrification up 160.4%• ROS at 11.9% (H1 2025: 9.3%)• Innovation rate at 16.1% of turnover• Order intake of €959.3 million, resulting in an order book of €1,031.2 million (December 31, 2025: €1,027.8 million)• Separation process Electrification on trackOutlook• Outlook reiterated: TKH expects organic growth in both turnover and Adjusted EBITA in 2026Alexander van der Lof, CEO of TKH: "During the second quarter of 2026, we made significant financial and operational progress. We achieved an 18% increase in organic turnover and a 67% increase in EBITA, supported by the continued strong performance of our Vision Technology and Electrification business.Strong demand for onshore energy, a good orderbook for offshore energy as well as the measures taken to increase the operational output of our Eemshaven plant, contributed to the improved performance. The Automation business also continued to grow, driven by Vision Technology. We particularly benefited from strong demand in semiconductors and consumer electronics. Machine Vision's order book grew further, positioning the business for growth. Automated Machinery's performance continued to be impacted by the low order intake for Tire Building systems in the previous quarters.Coupled with the improved performance in Digitalization, this resulted in a 14.0% increase in turnover in the first half of 2026 and growth of over 43.5% in EBITA. During this period, we have also taken further steps in our separation process. We are now structuring our teams for both businesses and have adjusted our reporting structure ahead of the intended separation.For FY 2026, we reiterate our expectations for organic turnover and EBITA growth. With the anticipated separation and the intended further divestments, TKH is entering an exciting new chapter, building on its long, trusted heritage. With a robust strategic, financial, and sustainable foundation, TKH will continue to build value in both the Automation and the Electrification activities."Read full press release:https://www.tkhgroup.com/news/h1-2026-results