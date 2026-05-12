Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 12.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Ramp Metals explodierte um +1.100% - startet dieser Kupfer-Nachbar jetzt seine eigene Rallye? Anzeige / Werbung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MQWT | ISIN: NL0000852523 | Ticker-Symbol: TWSA
Tradegate
12.05.26 | 10:17
47,400 Euro
+1,07 % +0,500
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
TKH GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TKH GROUP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,58047,66010:19
47,60047,66010:19
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2026 07:14 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TKH Group N.V.: Market Update Q1 2026 - Growth in turnover and results; Improved performance Electrification

Financial developments in the first quarter of 2026

• Turnover increased to €448.3 million (9.6% organic growth vs. Q1 2025)
• Adjusted EBITA of €46.4 million (19.1% organic growth vs Q1 2025)
• Growth driven by, amongst others, increased output volumes at Eemshaven
• ROS of 10.3% (Q1 2025: 9.5%)
• Added value stable at 51.0% (Q1 2025: 51.2%)

• Order book at €1,030.6 million (year-end 2025: €1,027.8 million)
• Electrification separation process on track
• Outlook reiterated: organic growth in both turnover and Adjusted EBITA in 2026

Alexander van der Lof, CEO of TKH: "During Q1, we achieved a strong improvement in performance in Electrification driven by higher output of inter-array cables as well as high demand in onshore energy. Digitalization also benefited from improved market circumstances. Vision Technologies recorded growth from the delivery of larger projects. The order intake in particular in Machine Vision grew substantially. The lower order intake in the past quarters in Tire Building Machines impacted Automated Machinery results.

As communicated, during the quarter under review we further improved the operational output of Eemshaven, including a necessary upgrade to a key production line to ensure stable production for the larger dimensions. Further optimization steps are planned for 2026.

We are progressing according to plan with the process of separating the Electrification activities and will inform the market accordingly of any further steps if and when appropriate.

With a robust strategic and financial foundation, we remain confident in our ability to deliver sustainable value. We therefore reiterate our expectation for organic turnover and EBITA growth in 2026."

Read full press release:
https://www.tkhgroup.com/news/q1-2026-market-update

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.