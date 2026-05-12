TKH Group N.V.: Market Update Q1 2026 - Growth in turnover and results; Improved performance Electrification

Financial developments in the first quarter of 2026• Turnover increased to €448.3 million (9.6% organic growth vs. Q1 2025)• Adjusted EBITA of €46.4 million (19.1% organic growth vs Q1 2025)• Growth driven by, amongst others, increased output volumes at Eemshaven• ROS of 10.3% (Q1 2025: 9.5%)• Added value stable at 51.0% (Q1 2025: 51.2%)• Order book at €1,030.6 million (year-end 2025: €1,027.8 million)• Electrification separation process on track• Outlook reiterated: organic growth in both turnover and Adjusted EBITA in 2026Alexander van der Lof, CEO of TKH: "During Q1, we achieved a strong improvement in performance in Electrification driven by higher output of inter-array cables as well as high demand in onshore energy. Digitalization also benefited from improved market circumstances. Vision Technologies recorded growth from the delivery of larger projects. The order intake in particular in Machine Vision grew substantially. The lower order intake in the past quarters in Tire Building Machines impacted Automated Machinery results.As communicated, during the quarter under review we further improved the operational output of Eemshaven, including a necessary upgrade to a key production line to ensure stable production for the larger dimensions. Further optimization steps are planned for 2026.We are progressing according to plan with the process of separating the Electrification activities and will inform the market accordingly of any further steps if and when appropriate.With a robust strategic and financial foundation, we remain confident in our ability to deliver sustainable value. We therefore reiterate our expectation for organic turnover and EBITA growth in 2026."Read full press release:https://www.tkhgroup.com/news/q1-2026-market-update